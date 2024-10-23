Gladiator 2’s “incredible” popcorn tin has an actual augmented-reality battle inside

A new Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket has been unveiled. In addition to its “incredible” Colosseum design, it includes an augmented reality battle.

Popcorn buckets have made a massive resurgence in the past year. From the viral Deadpool & Wolverine buckets to the terrifying Alien: Romulus tin, almost every big release now comes with its own epic collectible.

The latest film to get its bucket is Gladiator 2, the hotly anticipated follow-up to Ridley Scott’s epic 2000 film. The sequel, set to release on November 22, 2024, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and more.

Article continues after ad

In the lead-up to the film, Cinemark announced a brand new popcorn bucket, and it’s already gone viral online for its “cool AF” design. To be fair, it is a pretty epic popcorn bucket.

It’s a golden Colosseum that is adorned by Roman columns and arches. However, it also has a unique feature that transforms the bucket into a complete experience and makes it a real collectible.

Article continues after ad

The trailer revealing the bucket design says fans can expect to “Enter the AR-ena” with this new tin. The “AR” in “AR-ena” stands for augmented reality, with a QR code attached to the popcorn tin triggering a Gladiator battle inside the bucket.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, eat up all the popcorn before scanning the code to watch the battle play out. For Paul Mescal fans, you can watch him battle it out against Pedro Pascal over and over again via this limited-edition popcorn tin.

The bucket has gone viral online, with many touting that it’s the “best one they’ve seen” and is “actually worth it.”

One X user (formerly Twitter) even admitted they’re “not all that excited for this movie, but this popcorn bucket is pretty sweet ngl.”

Article continues after ad

Gladiator 2 will be released in theatres on November 22, 2024. In the meantime, you can pre-order Cinemark’s epic popcorn tin via their website.