Deadpool & Wolverine reveals runtime — and it’s set to be longest Deadpool movie ever

The team-up of Deadpool & Wolverine is set to mark the Merc with a Mouth’s longest movie ever, according to the leaked runtime.

According to the official AMC site for Deadpool & Wolverine, its runtime will be two hours and seven minutes (127 minutes). In recent years, a two-hour runtime has become the norm and expected by most fans. Madame Web was a few minutes shy of hitting the two-hour mark, with the Aquaman sequel following suit.

However, this means it’ll be the longest Deadpool film in the franchise. The first installment in 2016 was one hour and 48 minutes long, while 2018’s Deadpool 2 wasn’t that far behind Deadpool & Wolverine, hitting exactly two hours.

The runtime for Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t officially been announced by Marvel and may change. But the movie doesn’t come close to some of the longest runtimes so far in the entire MCU franchise.

Eternals clocked in at two hours and 37 minutes, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at two hours and 41 minutes. It’s no surprise that the longest-reigning MCU movie with the most runtime is none other than Avengers: Endgame, which is just over three hours.

The Deadpool threequel follows Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, as he’s seemingly back to normal life. But the TVA disrupts his peaceful existence and sends him into a new timeline with Wolverine. No, not the dead Logan from the 2017 movie, another Logan. Together they embark on a mission that will change the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine will have fans glued to their seats as multiple cameos have been teased from X-Men characters, variants never seen before, and how the movie will change the timeline moving forward.

The movie is set to release on July 26, 2024, and you can catch up on how much of the MCU you need to watch beforehand, as well as upcoming Marvel movies and series to watch.