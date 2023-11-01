Is Logan canon in Deadpool 3? Director clarifies MCU timeline

Hugh Jackman is once again back and set to portray The Wolverine in Deadpool 3, with many fans wondering how the character will be back after the events of his standalone movie Logan. So is Logan officially canon in the greater MCU? Continue reading to find out.

Fans were already excited to know that Deadpool 3 had been given the green light. However, excitement for the upcoming movie grew tremendously when it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman would once again be back as The Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

Jackman first took on the mantle of Wolverine during X-Men 1. Now, almost 25 years later, the Australian actor is back. However, with multiple timelines and various spin-offs that include Wolverine, some fans have been left wondering what storylines will be considered canon going into Deadpool 3.

Article continues after ad

In a new interview with BroBible, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed that Logan is in fact canon. The director shared his praise and love for the movie and how the ending of Logan will play a role in Deadpool 3 and the return of The Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

Disney Logan is the last appearance Hugh Jackman made as The Wolverine

“I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan. Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened.

“I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After all, Logan was supposed to be Jackman’s last turn as the character, with the iconic X-Men figure dying at the end of the movie. Therefore, it is unclear how Wolverine is back and where Deadpool 3 falls in the greater MCU timeline. Could this be a Wolverine variant? Could this be set before the events of Logan?

Time will tell exactly how the events of Logan will impact Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Article continues after ad

However, odds are this will be integral to the plot and something fans will only truly know when the movie is released.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release on May 3, 2024. However, director Levy is still unsure if the movie will be ready to ship by this date. Telling BroBible in the same interview “I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3…We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.