The Void in Deadpool & Wolverine explained

Much of the action in Deadpool & Wolverine plays out in a mysterious location, so what is The Void?

Deadpool 3 is in cinemas now. You can read our 4-star Deadpool & Wolverine review, where we wrote that the movie is “a must-see MCU experience; giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect.”

We’ve also written guides to everything from the movie’s secret message and post-credits scene to details of potential cameos from the likes of Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Article continues after ad

But much of Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in a place called the Void, so here’s your guide to this strange location. Meaning SPOILERS ahead…

What is The Void?

The Void is where the Time Variance Authority sends their enemies who “don’t play nice with the multiverse.”

The location first appeared in TV series Loki, where it’s described as a place at the end of time where those that have been pruned are banished.

Article continues after ad

Loki finds himself trapped in the Void, during which time he meets multiple Loki variants, including President Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki.

Article continues after ad

How Deadpool & Wolverine end up there

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the title characters are banished there by TVA boss Paradox, which much of the movie revolving around their efforts to escape.

Marvel Studios

It’s there that they meet multiple superheroes from past movies, including Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and Dafne Keen’s X-23.

They also run into a scene-stealing Channing Tatum, who finally gets to play Gambit. As well as an army of Deadpool variants, including Lady Deadpool. The Void is dominated by the film’s villain Cassandra Nova, who terrorizes those stuck there.

Article continues after ad

It’s a desolate location that’s compared to purgatory. While Deadpool makes multiple jokes about the vast vistas resembling the visuals of Mad Max, even questioning if they are infringing on a rival studio’s intellectual property.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now. Head here for the action-packed ending explained plus details of the best Easter eggs in Deadpool 3.