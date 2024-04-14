Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets go viral — but there’s a catch

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets going around on social media are causing a stir, but there’s something you should know.

A recent Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket design is making the rounds on social media, getting fans even more buzzed for the most-anticipated superhero movie of 2024. But there’s one major catch with the divisive design — it’s not real.

From the offset, fans wanted to know if the Marvel movie would be joining the ranks of Dune and Ghostbusters in creating a tie-in popcorn bucket design for the Deadpool sequel. Indeed, it was officially confirmed that audiences would be able to get their hands on one in theaters, and there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding how obscene it could get.

One design in particular has already started circulating on social media, with many fans believing that this is the real deal. The buckets in question are Deadpool and Wolverine heads, with gaping holes where the mouths would be. Given the questionable design of the infamous Dune popcorn holder, fans have naturally responded with a mixture of sheer glee and disbelief over this borderline graphic design.

But is this real? Nope. This particular popcorn bucket design is a fake. In fact, it’s fan art by Boss Logic, who posted it to their X account on April 13. The real bucket hasn’t been confirmed yet by 20th Century Fox, Ryan Reynolds, or any other official sources. Sorry!

What is certain, though, is that we will be getting a popcorn bucket. And, according to director Shawn Levy, it’s going to be a real hit.

“The popcorn bucket, I’m going to say nothing except that that might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie, and you’ll just have to wait and see,” Levy told Collider.

Kevin Fiege has also dropped hints as to what can be expected, too. During a presentation at CinemaCon, he said: “We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine. And I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say there are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated when the real design drops. In the meantime, check out our guides to Cassandra Nova, Patch, and the Deadpool 3 trailer breakdown.