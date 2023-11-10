Deadpool 3 in 2024 marks the first year we’ve only had one MCU film since 2012

Deadpool 3 has been pushed back thanks to recent shake-ups in the film industry. Those same events mean 2024 will be the first time in 12 years that only a single MCU film will be released in theatres.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end after 118 days, major movie studios have revealed its impact on upcoming releases. There are some major movies inbound in the post-strike period.

Of course, many films have had their release dates moved backward and Disney is not immune. Variety revealed that the company has made some key alterations in its release schedule for the MCU with some surprising results.

Deadpool 3 will now be the sole MCU film hitting theatres in 2024. This marks the first time only a single film in the franchise has been released in a year since Avengers in 2012.

Deadpool 3 has a new release date of July 26, 2024, after being pushed back from May 3. It was initially meant to be accompanied by Captain America: Brave New World, previously dated for July 26, 2024, and Thunderbolts on December 20, 2024.

Both films have been pushed back to 2025 which currently looks to be a stacked year for the MCU barring any changes. Captain America: Brave New World will now be released on February 14 of that year with Thunderbolts scheduled to arrive on July 25.

To accommodate these changes, Blade has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025. With Fantastic 4 maintaining its scheduled release of May 2, 2025, we’ll see four MCU films that year according to the current roadmap.

Deadpool 3’s Director Shawn Levy recently stated that the film’s 2024 release was “at true risk” due to the ongoing strike. Thanks to their end shortly after his statement, the movie has only suffered a short delay.

Marvel Studios Move over Hemsworth, there’s a new Aussie in the MCU.

We already know that Deadpool 3 will see the introduction of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU but more news has trickled outward during the strike action. There are rumors that Blade will make his first appearance in the film.

Kansas City Chiefs fans will be thrilled to hear that their star player Taylor Swift is also theorized to be making a cameo.