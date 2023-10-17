Deadpool 3 at “true risk” amid ongoing delays

We hope your mouth isn’t too shaped for those fresh chimichangas – Deadpool 3’s release date is said to be at “true risk” due to the delays from the ongoing actors’ strike.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all of its big-screen assets, comic book fans were immediately excited to see the MCU’s version of classic heroes no longer locked away by cross-studio licensing issues.

Over the next decade, the biggest franchise in the world will welcome the likes of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Blade, and more – inevitably, many will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, an enormous crossover event that’ll make Endgame look comparably small.

However, Deadpool has been the biggest source of curiosity (and concern, given his R-rated edge). But fans now have another reason to worry: the threequel could be on track for another delay.

While the WGA strike came to an end with a new deal earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA members are still on the picket lines campaigning for fairer pay from studios in the streaming era.

It’s great for projects still in development, as the writers on shows and movies such as Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Boys, Gen V, and upcoming MCU projects can get back to work. However, several shoots will remain halted until actors and the AMPTP reach an agreement.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024 – but according to Shawn Levy, that date could be pushed back if they don’t resume filming soon.

“I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3,” Levy told The Wrap when asked if the movie will make its planned spot on next year’s calendar.

“Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

Levy also addressed Stranger Things, which is planned for release next year. “I can say that we are hoping to start filming as soon as possible,” he said.

“We really need the actor’s strike resolved first. The Duffers have been hard at work since the writer strike ended,” he said. “We’re busy on a bunch of fronts because we also have our Stranger Things play opening in London imminently. It’s fabulous. It’s f*cking awesome.”

You can read more about Deadpool 3 here, Stranger Things Season 5 here, and The First Shadow stage show here.