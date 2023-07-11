Deadpool 3: Fans think set photos reveal plot

Marvel fans are pretty sure they know the plot of Deadpool 3 after recent set photos revealed Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine suit and more.

The Merc with a Mouth’s proper MCU debut (that video with Korg doesn’t count) is well underway, with Ryan Reynolds’ antihero spotted in behind-the-scenes photos with Jackman’s Wolverine in comic-accurate costumes.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the threequel, especially given it’ll be the first in the series under the Disney banner, but we know this much: it will be R-rated, with plenty of gore and crude humor, and while cameos haven’t been confirmed, we can expect more than a few, including Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra.

There have been rumors of time travel and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius pursuing Deadpool, and a new set photo has further strengthened fans’ predictions of what the film’s story will be.

Deadpool 3 set photos seem to kill the Fox universe

Many fans believe Deadpool 3 will be a twist on the ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’ storyline, only it’ll be Fox’s back-catalog of abandoned heroes and villains who meet a bloody demise.

While this isn’t a new notion, it seems even likelier after the rubble of the 20th Century Fox logo was seen on the shoot of the movie. Given the rumors of other cameos and timeline-hopping shenanigans, Deadpool traveling across the multiverse to kill Fox’s characters before ending up in the MCU is a sensible bet.

“Deadpool just has to be killing Fox’s Marvel universe. It’s gotta be that,” one user wrote. “I can just see it now! Deadpool is so fed up of the lack of quality films Fox are producing with the incoherent timelines and stories that he destroys the whole universe, burst into the writers’ room and says, ‘Put me in that other universe IDGAF’,” another predicted.

“If this is the story they’re adapting for the Deadpool 3 movie albeit the Fox universe it’s gonna be epic then,” a third wrote.

The original comic storyline follows Deadpool after he’s broken by Psycho-Man, effectively eliminating the lighter voices in his head and replacing them with a murderous persona that leads him to slaughter everyone. It’s unclear how much will be adapted in the film.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024. Find out more here.