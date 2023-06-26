Deadpool 3 rumored to star Daredevil — but there’s a catch

Deadpool 3 is set to feature its own multiverse of madness, with Daredevil rumored to appear – however, it may not be the Man Without Fear you’re expecting.

The Fantastic Four are coming to the MCU. The X-Men’s arrival is inevitable. Other Fox heroes and villains are bound to make their debut in the run-up to Secret Wars. But one character invites more curiosity than the rest: Deadpool.

The Merc with a Mouth is, famously, a foul-mouthed, ultraviolent super-antihero who doesn’t obey the laws of canonicity; he may operate within one world, but breaking the fourth wall is his whole schtick. In just under two years’ time, he’ll make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated movie.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what shape the threequel will take, given the inclusion of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Well, another rumor seems to indicate a multiversal affair.

Deadpool 3 may bring back Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) recently shared that Ben Affleck had been spotted on the set of Deadpool 3. Now, we must clarify: they haven’t said he’s reprising his role as Daredevil. “I have no idea who he is playing just that he was on set,” they wrote.

However, the idea of Affleck appearing in a Marvel movie in the multiverse era has fans drawing an obvious conclusion: if he’s in it, he’ll likely be playing Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

“With Ben Affleck rumored to return as Daredevil, Deadpool 3 is about to be the real Multiverse of Madness,” one user wrote. “Soooo Deadpool 3 will include not only Wolverine but multiple og X-Men members, og Fantastic Four, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and even Wanda herself? Sounds like movie of the year for me idk cause if this is real then this movie will bring me back to life,” another tweeted.

Here’s the big theory: if Owen Wilson’s Mobius is in it, the movie will see Deadpool being pursued by the TVA for his time-travel shenanigans in the second movie. He’ll hop from timeline to timeline, picking up Wolverine along the way, and it’ll be a loose adaptation of the ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’ storyline.

There is another prediction that’d be even funnier, though. “Ben Affleck has been spotted on the set of Deadpool 3! It’s most likely him making a cameo as his version of Daredevil…but a part of me wants it to be Deadpool meeting Batman in a universe by mistake,” one user wrote.

Deadpool 3 is due for release on November 8, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.