Dead by Daylight movie coming courtesy of Blumhouse and James Wan

Hit video game Dead by Daylight is spinning off into a movie thanks to super-studio Blumhouse and horror helmer James Wan.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer game that has captured the imagination/scared the bejesus out of more than 50 million fans since launching in 2016.

Crafted by Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight is described as a deadly game of hide and seek. One in which you “stalk, slash, and sacrifice your prey as a monstrous killer, or join a team of four crafty survivors working together to escape.”

Now some of the biggest names in horror are turning that slasher premise into a feature film.

Why Dead by Daylight is “perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation”

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse are teaming up with James Wan’s Atomic Monster to make the horror feature. Wan – whose directorial efforts include Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring – will produce.

“In Dead by Daylight the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation” Wan told Variety. “We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen.”

“We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” Jason Blum told the outlet. “We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

Both Blum and Wan are now looking for a writer and director to bring the Dead by Daylight movie to life. While the Behaviour team are sure they’ve found the right home for the adaptation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe,” added Stephen Mulrooney, executive vice president at Behaviour Interactive. “At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight’s killer entrance onto the big screen.”

We’ll bring you updates on this one as-and-when it breaks, including news of who ends up helming the Dead by Daylight movie. Until then, you can check out all our horror coverage here.