DC & WIT Studio announce Suicide Squad Isekai anime

DC announced a new anime in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, titled Suicide Squad Isekai.

The 2023 summer anime season just started. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 highlight an otherwise quiet season for blockbuster shows. However, plenty of projects are on the horizon for anime fans to start getting excited about.

MAPPA released a trailer for Attack on Titan‘s final chapter, and Netflix finally unveiled a first look at the One Piece live-action project.

And, in a move that is sure to surprise the anime community, WIT Studio is creating an anime in the DC universe.

DC Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Isekai.

Suicide Squad Isekai anime announced

On July 3, DC announced an original anime series created by Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio.

The trailer showed off character designs for the Joker and Harley Quinn, and revealed an all-star cast of creators working on the show.

WIT Studio doesn’t need an introduction for anime fans. The team established its reputation by working on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. MAPPA took over AOT production in Season 4, opening the door for WIT to take on other projects.

Vinland Saga, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family are all notable television projects the studio has worked on since.

Re: Zero author Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, who worked on Vivy: Fluroute Eye’s Song, are collaborating to write Suicide Squad Isekai at WIT studio.

Akira Amano, author of the Shonen series Reborn! has been recruited to create the show’s character designs, and Eri Osada is slated to direct her first anime. Osada previously worked Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure, and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.

DC provided a short description of the show on the official anime website. “DC’s Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!? Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI!”

There were no details on a timeline for a release date for Suicide Squad Isekai. For more, check out the rest of our anime coverage.