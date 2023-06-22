Summer 2023 anime schedule announced by Crunchyroll

As we move closer to the Summer 2023 anime season, Crunchyroll has announced its upcoming summer release schedule, with returning fan favorites and brand-new series. Here’s a look at all the anime and release dates you can stream on Crunchyroll this season.

So far, 2023 has offered some outstanding anime. There’s no shortage of terrific series coming out this year, from brand-new hits to returning favorites. As expected, Summer 2023 will have more additions to the list.

As the lead streaming website for anime, Crunchyroll will provide anime fans with their favorite shows and perhaps discover a new one from July 1. Changes to the schedule and dub languages are possible. Also, please note that the availability of the new series may vary by region.

Summer 2023 anime list in Crunchyroll

July 1

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Russian)

Am I Actually the Strongest? (Dubs include – English)

AYAKA (Dubs include – English)

My Tiny Senpai (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (No dubs announced)

July 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian)

July 3

Sweet Reincarnation (Dubs include – English and German)

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2 (No dubs announced)

July 4

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (No dubs announced)

July 5

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi)

Undead Murder Farce (No dubs announced)

July 7

Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Dubs include – English, German, and Hindi)

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today (No dubs announced)

The Gene of AI (No dubs announced)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 (Dubs include – English)

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3 (No dubs announced)

July 8

Liar, Liar (Dubs include – English)

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Arabic)

TenPuru (Dubs include – English)

July 8

Classroom for Heroes (Dubs include – Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese)

July 12

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French)

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence (Dubs include – English)

July 13

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (Dubs include – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French)

July 14

LINK CLICK Season 2 (Dubs include – English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Arabic)

Dates yet to be announced

Fate/strange Fake – Whispers of Dawn – Special Episode (Dubs include – English)

The Great Cleric (Dubs include – English, German, and Hindi)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ(Dubs include – English and French)

Ayakashi Triangle (Dubs include – German)

For more information, visit the Crunchyroll website. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

