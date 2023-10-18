Daredevil: Born Again is a show that’s already going through some major changes, with one of its key stars, set to play Kingpin, now having quit social media altogether.

The latest installment of Marvel’s Daredevil has most recently come under fire for sacking its creative team in order to shake up the overall Marvel TV format. The project is set to start over again with new writers.

Born Again, in its new form, is still set to feature the character Kingpin, who was first introduced to fans in episodes of Hawkeye.

However, amidst the ongoing changes, actor Vincent D’Onofrio has made the decision to delete his social media accounts.

Daredevil: Kingpin star quits social media amid Born Again changes

In a statement on his now-deleted X/Twitter account [via The Direct], the Daredevil Kingpin actor revealed that he was giving up the digital ghost for good.

“So everyone I’m going to leave X. I’m going to leave very soon,” D’Onofrio said. “To my amazing and loyal followers: You know I have been contemplating this for a long while. Today is the day. I leave you for now with much love to you all.”

The actor then took to his Instagram page to address a similar sentiment.

“Don’t think I’m going to be spending anytime on any platform. Feeling like leaving Instagram today as well. I’ll come back soon or maybe later. I don’t know. Maybe with a brand new account,” he added. “I wrote this once: ‘Time stops when I’m with you. Airplanes halt in the sky.

“‘The three children still, hands raised to a ball stuck hanging in the air. All others disappear and you and I at a table in a meadow somewhere in the world embraced in conversation and lust. We lived there. I’m there still I believe. I believe that time stopped when I was with you.'”

D’Onofrio still has an Instagram page at the moment, only it is now set to private view only.

Regardless of how he might appear in Daredevil, it’s safe to say that Marvel fans will be seeing Kingpin again at some point soon, with D’Onofrio previously promising that the character “will get” Spider-Man in a fight.

