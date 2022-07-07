Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio officially returning for MCU’s Echo

Brianna Reeves . 13 hours ago

Stars of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ series, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, will reportedly reprise their iconic roles for the upcoming ‘Echo’ show on Disney+.

Netflix’s contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with street-level heroes came to an end in 2018, but at least two characters from that era of the MCU have returned in some capacity.

Charlie Cox once more stepped into the shoes of Attorney Matt Murdock for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio became the Kingpin yet again for Hawkeye on Disney+ last fall.

To the delight of many, Disney and Marvel recently confirmed that a Daredevil Disney+ show is in the works.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to appear in Echo

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have officially joined the cast of the MCU’s Echo series. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the report as of writing.

Rumors about the supposed reprisals first stemmed from The Weekly Planet Podcast, wherein hosts claimed Matt Murdoch’s Echo plotline will involve the lawyer searching for an ally.

The podcasters went on to claim that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will constitute the ally in question. Should this prove accurate, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, Finn Jones’ Iron Fist, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher remain the only headlining heroes from the Netflix era that have not made the jump.

Marvel’s upcoming Echo series on Disney+ will star Hawkeye breakout Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The spinoff began production earlier this year and should hit the streaming platform sometime in 2023.

Predominantly comprised of an indigenous cast, Echo will follow Maya Lopez as she leaves home in New York City to search for her roots. In true superhero fashion, the character won’t have to wait long for a new kind of crisis to find its way to her.