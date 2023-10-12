Daredevil: Born Again starting over with new writers & directors after major delays

Daredevil: Born Again is seemingly in store for a complete overhaul, with the show now seeking all new writers and directors after major delays.

In recent years, the Marvel Universe has seen a big shift in the types of content sent out to fans around the globe. While the conventional MCU style was to release three big movies a year, these have now been paired with a variety of new TV shows. The likes of WandaVision, Loki, and more are all dropping on Disney Plus in between the bigger movie hits.

Article continues after ad

However, this surplus in content has led to what many call Superhero fatigue. In light of this, the team behind Daredevil: Born Again has chosen to completely revamp their creative team as well as their vision for the project moving forward.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, talked through the new objective for the show and Marvel TV projects as a whole moving forward.

Article continues after ad

Disney+ Daredevil last appeared in the TV series She-Hulk

“We’re trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture…It comes down to, ‘How can we tell stories in television that honor what’s so great about the source material?’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Part of this new focus has led to Daredevil: Born Again completely changing up their creative team. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were “quietly let go” in September after Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives decided the “show wasn’t working.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With new writers and directors set to be hired to rework the script and direction of the show. Thus, production on the show is set to be delayed while new hires are locked in. Given this, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the development of the show and if any news about a potential release window is confirmed.

For all the latest Marvel content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.