Daredevil Born Again may scrap the whole Netflix canon, Charlie Cox says

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has teased that his Disney+ show, Daredevil Born Again, could ignore Matt Murdock’s previous adventures on Netflix.

After remaining absent from the MCU until Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back in full swing.

Fighting alongside the likes of She-Hulk, Marvel fans have been enjoying a resurgence for Matt Murdock. The future is bright for Charlie Cox’s MCU vigilante too as Daredevil Born Again is poised to feature a whopping 18 episodes upon its debut.

Ahead of production gaining momentum on the show, Charlie Cox has revealed a key detail that could change the character’s MCU history forever.

Charlie Cox claims Daredevil Born Again canon is a “whole new deal”

Matt Murdock’s re-introduction in the MCU, while welcomed, has definitely posed some questions with fans. The character’s Netflix endeavours haven’t exactly been addressed, either.

“I met some of the writers for the first time last night. I haven’t read anything. I’m psyched to discover how they’re gonna… what stories they’re gonna tell over that long period of time,” Cox explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Daredevil is known for its gritter and grimier outlook on the MCU, with Cox stating that he knows “tonally what it’s going to be like. How is it different, how is it the same.”

However, Cox has been told by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that “has been very clear about it being Season 1, not a Season 4. So, it’s a whole new deal.”

We might see the re-telling of Murdock’s origins too: “Every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock’s journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we’ll get to do that, I don’t know.”

It could be interpreted that Cox means Daredevil is getting a fresh start metaphorically. The introduction of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye saw the brutal villain imbued with outlandish strength, marking a departure from the mostly-realistic take of the Netflix show. Well, apart from deadly Ninjas storming New York, that is.

With Daredevil’s re-introduction in She-Hulk yielding a more comedic take on the character, perhaps the hero’s darker days are in the past.

