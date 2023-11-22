Rey herself Daisy Ridley recently assured fans that the Jedi Knight’s return in an upcoming Star Wars film is a story “really worth telling.”

Ridley originated the Rey role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She subsequently reprised the role in that film’s direct sequels, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The English actor also portrayed Rey in several tie-in projects. These include the animated web series Star Wars Forces of Destiny, video games Star Wars Battlefront II and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and theme park attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Ridley’s involvement with the franchise seemingly tailed off after The Rise of Skywalker’s release, however, her hiatus ultimately proved temporary. In April 2023, Lucasfilm announced that Ridley will headline a new Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Daisy Ridley opens up about Rey’s new “exciting” Star Wars story

Ridley spoke at length about her next outing in a galaxy far, far away (rumored to be called “Star Wars: A New Beginning”) while promoting her latest flick, The Marsh King’s Daughter.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley insisted that the next stage of Rey’s journey is “worth exploring” and predicted that fans “will be excited” when more details come to light. The star added that while she hasn’t read an actual screenplay yet, Obaid-Chinoy’s story outline left her suitably impressed.

Ridley later addressed the possibility of said story spilling over into an entire trilogy of films in a separate chat with Collider. She also indicated that the Rey movie occupies the top slot on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars slate. “I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about,” Ridley said. “And I imagine it will be the next film, I think.”

“I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again,” Ridley continued. “But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

Ahsoka showrunner takes control of the Star Wars franchise

Other big-screen blockbusters Lucasfilm currently has in the works include James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi and an untitled crossover project helmed by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni. Aside from overseeing his own production, Filoni will also steer Dawn of the Jedi and Ridley’s Rey movie as Lucasfilm’s new Chief Creative Officer.

Filoni discussed the appointment in a recent Vanity Fair interview, making it clear he will function in a largely advisory capacity. “I’m not telling people what to do,” he explained. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

