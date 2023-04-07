3 new Star Wars movies announced with Daisy Ridley back as Rey

Three new Star Wars movies have been announced at Star Wars Celebration, and Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey.

Star Wars Celebration is happening in London this weekend, with fans from all over the planet converging on the Excel Centre to celebrate all that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

We’ve had updates for the upcoming shows in the franchise, like Andor, Ahsoka, and the next episodes of The Mandalorian – but most fans are curious about any upcoming movies, especially after the divisive reception to The Rise of Skywalker.

Now, we have a better idea of what’s to come: three new movies, and Rey is back.

3 new Star Wars movies on the way

Dave Feloni is set to direct his own movie, which will “will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series,” as per the Star Wars website.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an award-winning director who worked on Ms. Marvel, will direct a film “set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

James Mangold’s movie will be set during the first days of the Jedi. “We came up with an incredible story to tell about the dawning of the Force,” he said during the event.

Mangold likened the movie to a “biblical epic” like The Ten Commandments, exploring where force came from and how people in the Star Wars universe came to use it. It will be set 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga.

We now have several points in the Star Wars timeline: Dawn of the Jedi, The Old Republic, The High Republic, Fall of the Jedi, Reign of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, The New Republic, Rise of the First Order, and New Jedi Order.

