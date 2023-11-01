Daisy Ridley’s new Star Wars movie title signals a new era for franchise

Daisy Ridley’s new Star Wars movie is rumored to have a title that will mark a new beginning for the franchise.

It’s been four years since the last time Star Wars on the big screen with The Rise of Skywalker came out in 2019.

The final film in the new Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, saw the end of the Skywalker family saga that stemmed from the prequels in 1999 through the original trilogy in 1977.

Article continues after ad

However, a new Star Wars is set to be released soon with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker. But, though she’s a Skywalker, her new movie will not be centered on the iconic space family as the film’s rumored title signals a new era for the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Ridley’s Star Wars film marks a new beginning

According to a rumor leaked by Star Wars Meg, the title of Ridley’s new film is allegedly Star Wars: A New Beginning.

This title could mark a new beginning for the franchise because, at the end of Rise of Skywalker, Rey took on the name Skywalker and promised to rebuild the Jedi Order herself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As the entire franchise has been built upon the Skywalker name, this will be the first time Star Wars will focus on characters outside of their realm.

Star Wars News Net reported that the final draft of the script for Ridley’s Star Wars film is set to be turned in by Thanksgiving and will be written by screenwriter Steven Knight, who’s best known as the creator of the BBC’s Peaky Blinders.

Article continues after ad

Since Star Wars has been around for almost 50 years, it’ll be interesting to see where the franchise will go without using any existing source materials.

Article continues after ad

For more Star Wars coverage, head here. To read why we think there will be a new way to watch Star Wars in the future that effectively erases the prequels, click here, and for more info on forthcoming films and TV shows, check out the hubs below:

Constantine 2 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4