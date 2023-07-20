John Boyega has been talking Star Wars this week, ranking his own movies, and revealing that he’d be up for returning to the franchise.

John Boyega has had a love-hate relationship with the Star Wars series. Playing Finn turned him into a household name in The Force Awakens. But more recently he’s spoken about feeling that his character was sidelined in the sequels.

Since departing the franchise, Boyega has appeared in acclaimed fare like The Woman King and the Small Axe series of TV movies. While this week he appears in Netflix sci-fi feature They Cloned Tyrone, opposite Jamie Foxx.

And while promoting that film, he’s been discussing his own Star Wars past by ranking Episodes VII-IX, as well as the potential future of the franchise.

John Boyega says The Last Jedi is his worst Star Wars movie

While answering rapid fire questions for a series called ‘Truth of Dab’ by the First we Feast folk, Boyega is faced with a big one: “Rank the three Star Wars movies you were in from best to worst.”

“Hell yeah, I’ll do it,” says Boyega, at the 40-second mark in the below clip. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens is most definitely the best. Second for me comes Star Wars 9 [The Rise of Skywalker]. And then the worst – in the most respectful sense – is Episode 8 [The Last Jedi].”

He then qualifies his answer by adding: “But they’re all lovely.” Followed by a sneaky sideways glance that suggests maybe they aren’t all lovely.

John Boyega open to Star Wars return

In a different interview, Boyega was asked if his feelings have changed towards the Star Wars franchise, and if he’d be interested in once again playing Finn.

“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project,” Boyega told TechRadar. “But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

That opportunity could come sooner rather than later, as his Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley is soon to play Rey in forthcoming feature Star Wars: New Jedi Order. With that taking place in Finn’s timeline, don’t be surprised to see Boyega showing up somewhere in the film.

They Cloned Tyrone drops on Netflix tomorrow, and you can read about the movie’s cast and characters here. While for more Star Wars news, click here.