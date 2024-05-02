Cobra Kai Season 6 release date revealed — but there’s a big catch

The Cobra Kai Season 6 release date has finally been revealed by Netflix, but there’s a catch you might want to take note of.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced its 2024 slate, sparking excitement with the news that the sixth and final season of the Karate Kid sequel series would be landing this year.

Today, the streaming service shared another exciting update — Cobra Kai Season 6 will consist of a bumper 15 episodes as opposed to its usual 10. But the catch is that these will be split into five-episode segments and released in three installments between this summer and 2025.

The first five episodes land on July 18, the second on November 28, and the final batch will arrive in 2025, with an exact release date yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Netflix shared the news as part of a teaser, which you can watch below:

The logline for Season 6 states that it will pick up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the valley, as the senseis and students must decide how they will compete in the world championships of karate, the Sekai Taikai.

Article continues after ad

In the teaser, we see Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) watching over his students as he says, “I love the smell of karate in the afternoon.” We then see a session between LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), as well as clips of the students celebrating and fighting. Finally, the teaser shows John Kreese (Martin Kove) chugging on his cigar as he declares, “Cobra Kai is back.”

Article continues after ad

A number of fans aren’t too happy with the decision to release the sixth chapter in three parts, with one writing, “Hate this ‘Part’ BS, not watching till it’s all available Netflix.”

But a majority of comments are sheer excitement for the show’s swan song. “From 2018 to 2024, every year every season has been amazing,” wrote one. “We are so back,” said another, while a third added, “As much as I don’t want Cobra Kai to end, I’m excited for Season 6.”

Article continues after ad

Though Season 6 will be its last, the franchise will continue with another Karate Kid movie currently in development.

Article continues after ad

For now, check out all of the best new TV shows coming to streaming this month, as well the best binge worthy shows to add to your watchlist.