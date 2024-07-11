Chicago PD Season 12: Release date confirmation & who could return

One Chicago news continues to roll out as Chicago PD Season 12 gets a fall 2024 release date confirmed ahead of new episodes.

What’s more, the announcement came alongside dates for sister shows Chicago Med Season 10 and Chicago Fire Season 13. It’s almost too hot to handle… almost.

Whether you prefer your drama dressed in white coats, bunker gear, or kevlar, the 2024-2025 broadcast year will be one to remember.

We’ve got three of Dick Wolf’s best TV shows returning, and they’re all arriving on the same day.

Season 12 releases on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 10 PM on NBC.

NBC

Chicago Med kicks off weekly on Wednesdays at 8 PM, followed by Fire at 9 PM, and finally PD at 10 PM.

We hope you’ve not made any plans that’ll interfere with that three-hour schedule, and we’re glad it hasn’t splintered like we thought it might.

Who could be in the cast

The confirmed cast list hasn’t been shared but there’s no reason not to expect the full lineup from Chicago PD Season 11 to return in Season 12, except Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

NBC

The expected returning main cast:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess,

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater,

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Unlike Med and Fire, there are no late exits or signals that we’re losing anyone. We did say goodbye to Upton in Season 11, but there have been no announcements about changes since.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Beghe expressed he’d like new characters to be introduced in Season 12, “I’ve been talking to the writers, and I think that would be nice. But, I can’t guarantee anything at this point. We do need some people.”

What the plot might be

While there are no story hints yet, Chicago PD Season 12 will continue the procedural structure of new cases for the Intelligence Unit and officers to solve.

In the Chicago PD Season 11 finale, the months-long investigation into the serial killer ended, Voight had to outsmart the killer, and Upton left.

Multi-season arcs have been a challenge in One Chicago due to the consistent cast turnover and procedural concepts. That makes it hard to speculate on where Season 12 will take us.

However, we’re on Season 12 now, and we all know how this works: the team will face dangerous criminals and personal dramas that will come to a head at the tail end of the new episodes.

Considering the similar production schedules, you can be sure we’ll get some crossover action between Fire and Med too.

There will be plenty of time to build suspense too, as like Med and Fire, we’re expecting more episodes than we got last season (13, due to the 2023 strike disruption).

When we could get a Season 12 trailer

There’s no teaser or trailer yet, but with the September 2024 air date approaching, we should see new Chicago PD footage by late August.

In the meantime, the official Chicago YouTube channels are great for revisiting some of the best moments from the shows.

