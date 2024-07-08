Chicago Fire Season 13: Everything we know about the renewal

Chicago Fire Season 13 will continue the long-running Dick Wolf show’s legacy with cast shakeups, a likely longer run of episodes, and the inclusion of fan-favorite character, Kelly Severide.

Season 12 of the Chicago-set TV show concluded on May 22, 2024, after a 13-episode run. Shorter than the usual stints, we’re expecting more episodes, alarms, and Lyla Novak next time.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes disrupted last season, so we should return to normalcy (well, as close to normal as firefighter life can be) in the new episodes.

Firehouse 51 will face new challenges, put out more fires, and might even meet more Chicago franchise crossover characters.

Is Chicago Fire Season 13 happening?

There’s no release date, but NBC renewed Chicago Fire for Season 13 on March 21, 2024.

NBC

NBC has ordered Season 13 for the 2024-25 broadcast season, alongside Wolf’s Chicago Med and Chicago P.D..

While the wait for Season 12 was lengthy, fans won’t have to sit idly for as long this time given there will be no strike delays.

Who could be in the cast?

The full cast list hasn’t been announced, but main characters from Season 12 will return, including Taylor Kinney. Jocelyn Hudon is also being upgraded to a series regular.

We expect the main crew to be back:

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

Joe Mińoso as Joe Cruz

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland

Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak

Michael Bradway as Jack Damon

NBC Jack Damon was revealed as Severide’s secret brother in Season 12.

Kara Killmer departed in Season 12 after 10 seasons as Sylvie Brett, while Eamonn Walker’s Chief Wallace Boden resigned. Walker is rumored to appear as a recurring character in the future.

Hudon’s larger role in Season 13 will partly be to fill the gaps left by those exits.

Rome Flynn won’t return after his earlier departure, having moved to MGM+’s Godfather of Harlem for its fourth season.

Potential Chicago Fire Season 13 plot

No synopsis has been revealed. However, the replacement Chief will be a new male character, hinting the story will follow this leadership change.

NBC

While the Season 12 finale teased Herrmann would be Boden’s successor, Deadline claimed a new character will be ushered into the role.

“51’s new chief Dom Pascal (which could change) will be an entirely new male character who began his career with the CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Sunny Miami.”

‘Dom’ is expected to be a “cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs from Boden’s.”

Casting for the series regular role was underway as of June 14, 2024. How this new leader impacts the team will be integral to the plot for the new season.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer or teaser for Chicago Fire Season 13 yet.

Because NBC ordered Season 13 for the 2024-2025 broadcast period, we expect a trailer in the latter half of 2024.

Until we’re back in Station 51, check out other procedurals. We’ve got Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5, and The Rookie Season 7 to look forward to.