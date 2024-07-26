Fire Force Season 3: Release window, teaser & more

Popular Shonen anime Fire Force will soon return with its Season 3, so here’s everything you need to know about it including the release window, plot, and teaser.

Fire Force is a popular shonen anime and manga series by Atsushi Ookubo. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world following Shinra Kusakabe, who aspires to become a hero by joining the Fire Force squad.

Their job is to deal with the infernals who spontaneously combust into a flaming and threaten the streets. While the world thinks this is a natural occurrence, only a select few know that a lot of infernals are created by mankind.

The story will unravel more mysteries about the world in the upcoming season. So, check out everything we know about it, including a teaser from Anime Expo.

Fire Force Season 3 release window

Fire Force Season 3 will be released in Spring 2025.

Currently, there is no exact release date for the anime, but it will debut between March to May. The anime is returning after four years. It was confirmed shortly after Season 2 ended, but the animation studio shared more information about it in July 2024 during the Anime Expo.

The third season is divided into two parts, with the first one releasing in Spring 2025 and the other one in Winter 2026. Both parts simultaneously will adapt all the remaining chapters in the manga.

What will happen in Fire Force Season 3?

The anime faithfully adapts the manga, and we can expect the same in the upcoming season as well. The Stigma Arc was left incomplete in the second season so the story will pick up from there. Then, the anime will move on to “Obi’s Rescue Arc.”

Kodansha

The White Clad has captured Obi for execution under the cooperation of Company 1. However, Company 8 will stop at nothing to rescue their captain. During the chaos, they’re branded as criminals.

Fire Force Season 3 teaser

The animation studio released a promotional video during the Anime Expo.

The teaser features some manga panels in the beginning and then recaptures the events from the previous two seasons. As of now, there’s no sneak peek on the third season or the character designs.

Where can you watch Fire Force?

There’s no official confirmation about the streaming platforms for Fire Force Season 3. However, all previous Fire Force seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video, and we expect the upcoming season to eventually land on all of them.

That’s everything we know about Fire Force’s latest installment. Our upcoming anime list will keep you informed of what else is coming out. You can learn more with our guides to Tower of God Season 2, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, as well.