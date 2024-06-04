When is Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2 out? Full release schedule explained

Mike McLusky is back on the streets, and things are getting more explosive than ever in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. Here’s a rundown of all the episodes, when they’re out, and what’ll happen in each.

The Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 release date has finally arrived, and the Taylor Sheridan TV show is raising the stakes once more.

Jeremy Renner may be best known for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, but it’s in this epic TV show that he does some of his finest work.

So, when is the next episode coming, and what’s in store for the rest of the season? Here’s a breakdown of the Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 episode schedule.

Article continues after ad

When is the next episode out?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2 is out on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The new episode, titled ‘Guts’, will see Anchor Bay prison get a new inmate. Meanwhile, Mike is doing his best detective work as he investigates a number of deaths both inside and outside of the prison.

Article continues after ad

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 episode guide

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown drop weekly, on either Sundays or Mondays, with some alternation between the two throughout the season.

Paramount+

Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1: Soldier’s Heart (June 2, 2024) – “Tensions are high as tragedy strikes in Kingstown. Meanwhile, a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city.”

Episode 2: Guts (June 9, 2024) – “Anchor Bay gets a new inmate as Mike investigates recent deaths both inside and outside of prison walls.”

Episode 3: Barbarians at the Gates (June 17, 2024) – “The Mayor makes his presence known to Konstantin. Bunny brings Mike up to speed on a failed assassination attempt.”

Episode 4: Rag Doll (June 24, 2024) – “Desperate to confirm the source of a spate of bombings, Mike extends an unlikely olive branch.”

Episode 5: Iris (July 1, 2024) – “Danger erupts when Iris confronts her past; the Mayor finds a new chess piece as Bunny and Konstantin’s rivalry reaches new heights.”

Episode 6: Ecotone (July 8, 2024) – “After an attack hits close to home, Mike is given an ultimatum that could change everything.”

Episode 7: Marya Was Here (July 14, 2024) – “An incident on the bridge raises questions across Kingstown. Mike sets a risky plan in motion.”

Episode 8: Captain of the Shit Out of Luck (July 21, 2024) – “Anchor Bay is attacked from outside its prison walls. Mike takes care of some important business at Kingstown Women’s Prison.”

Episode 9: Home on the Range (July 28, 2024) – “Unfinished business haunts Kingstown as the Crips seek revenge at the hospital.”

Episode 10: Comeuppance (August 4, 2024) – synopsis TBC

By the looks of it, that final episode could be huge, especially given there’s no synopsis out for it yet. Something tells us someone wants to keep some big plot twists a secret!

Article continues after ad

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown streams exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The streaming service has all of Taylor Sheridan’s shows on its platform, so it’s the best place to watch every Yellowstone spinoff, and catch up on things like Lioness, Tulsa King, and Bass Reeves, too.

For more from Sheridan’s world, here’s what we know about Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the Mayor of Kingstown filming locations, and his latest creation, Landman. Or, you can stay up to date with the All American release schedule for more great TV shows running right now.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.