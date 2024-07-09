Chicago Med Season 10: Release window and a surprise cast exit

Gaffney Medical Center’s doctors will continue to save lives while navigating their personal lives in Chicago Med Season 10.

Season 9 of the medical TV show finished on May 22, 2024, after 13 episodes, shortly after renewal news came out in March.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes disrupted all three of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago series in 2023, so we expect a return to form and more episodes in Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12.

We’re headed back to the emergency ward, and we know some early details about the cast and where the story might go.

Chicago Med Season 10 release window

There’s no release date, but it will premiere in fall 2024.

Ahead of Season 10, co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider stepped down after nine years. Allen MacDonald takes the wheel in their stead.

Cast

Dominic Rains has left the Chicago Med cast ahead of Season 10. A full list hasn’t been shared by NBC, but S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett are returning.

NBC

Confirmed Season 10 cast:

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt Dr. Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Merkerson, Platt, and Barrett closed new deals to extend their time on the series to a decade, according to Deadline. This is an important extension, as they’re the only remaining OGs.

The main characters from last season will likely return, including Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, and Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley.

Recurring characters such as Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams, Luigi Sottile as Sean Archer, Lorena Diaz, Sophia Ali, and Conor Perkins could also continue.

Additionally, we’d be surprised if a couple of cameos from P.D. or Fire aren’t in the mix.

Dominic Rains’ exit

On June 28, 2024, Deadline reported Rains exited as a series regular, but it’s not yet known if he will guest star in future episodes.

NBC

Rains has starred as Crockett Marcel since Season 5, leading the Center’s 2.0 surgical suite.

The Season 9 finale did hint at a goodbye for Crockett, after he lost a young patient named Colin, leading Colin’s father to commit suicide. Goodwin asked him to take a leave of absence to work through it.

It’s unknown whether the departure was a creative decision or a choice on Rains’ part.

What the Season 10 plot could be

There’s no official synopsis, but Season 10 will have to pick up the pieces after Ripley was accused of attacking Pawel.

We don’t think Ripley is guilty, but the assault allegation will surely cause issues at the hospital. And some co-workers are likely to believe he did it, given Liliana’s brother sued Ripley earlier in Season 9.

His relationship with Doctor Charles also took a nosedive, which will surely be a source of tension going forward.

No episode count was revealed, but it will almost certainly be longer than season 9, which had to be cut short during the strikes.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no Chicago Med Season 10 trailer yet.

We’ll get one before the show’s fall 2024 release date.

For more dramas, find out about Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5, and The Rookie Season 7.