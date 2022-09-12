Captain Marvel fans defend Brie Larson after trolls prove her own point

Brie Larson answered an interview question about playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, and the online response from trolls has quickly proven her own point.

Larson first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain Marvel, following Infinity War and ahead of her arrival to fight against Thanos’ army in Avengers: Endgame.

Alas, one of the defining takeaways of her tenure as one of the strongest Avengers – if not the strongest – has been the misogynist trolls who’ve tried to tear her down every step of the way.

The Oscar-winner is quite active online, particularly on Instagram, and all it takes is a quick search of her name to see the near-constant stream of insufferable trolls nit-picking any image and video to make her seem unlikable – because they have nothing else to do, clearly.

Brie Larson answers Captain Marvel question and sexist trolls pile on

Larson recently appeared at the D23 Expo to promote her upcoming projects, like her Disney+ short film Remembering, and The Marvels, next year’s Captain Marvel sequel.

Variety’s Marc Malkin asked her how long she’ll play the character in the MCU. “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” she replied.

Malkin told her not to be so modest, and she added: “I don’t know, I really don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that.”

Almost instantly, her critics weighed in. “With a reaction like that honestly no… no we don’t want you to. How about have the motivation to prove the haters wrong and do the best film give the performance of a lifetime… be positive in yourself and others will follow,” one wrote.

“Is it just the makeup or has she gotten some work done? From the video preview I was wasn’t sure if it was really her or just some meme or joke vid with a imitator/cosplayer,” another wrote.

In response to someone saying the hatred and abuse is unwarranted, one replied: “It’s not unwarranted. It’s totally justified. She’s insufferable.”

Captain Marvel fans defend Brie Larson from bullies

Fortunately, hundreds of fans have come to the star’s defence. “I want one person in the comments to explain to me what’s so bad about Brie’s portrayal of captain marvel without complaining about her having short hair and being a woman,” one wrote.

“I’m not a super Brie Larson fan – but these comments are proving her point. She’s joking about everyone hating and every comment is like, ‘Ugh, I hate her’,” another tweeted.

“These replies proves why Brie is responding like this,” a third wrote. “I mean after all of the unwarranted hate she had to go through, I don’t blame her reaction. I hope we see more of her as Carol,” a fourth tweeted.

For context, this all stems from a past interview with Marie Claire, where Larson highlighted the disparity of diversity in film criticism.

“About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white males,” she said, without any criticism of the male critics themselves – rather, she was simply pointing out the ratio.

The Marvels is due for release on July 28, 2023.