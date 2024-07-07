Brad Pitt’s F1 teaser trailer just dropped and everyone’s getting Top Gun vibes

The teaser for F1 is here to show off all the high-speed energy, and lots of people are already likening it to Top Gun: Maverick.

Racing movies are often criminally underrated when it comes to the ranking of the best sports movies. With dangerous speeds and often-fatal stakes, the world makes for an intriguing backdrop.

Clearly F1, Brad Pitt’s new movie, knows this. Just a day after revealing its title (which was met with some backlash online) and official poster, the first teaser trailer has dropped. Set in the competitive world of Formula One racing, Pitt plays an ex-racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a talented rookie.

The teaser is explosive, showing off the familiar famous faces of the F1 world and throwing viewers onto the track, all set to the booming sound of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’. It’s already sold the movie to plenty of viewers, who’ve drawn a correlation between this and Top Gun: Maverick.

“I really think we can get some Top Gun Maverick feels in this movie,” said one Reddit user.

They wouldn’t be wrong – F1 was directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, the team behind Top Gun’s highly-successful sequel. In that regard, the style makes a lot of sense.

Another agreed: “Didn’t have to google the director to know this was made by the guy who directed Top Gun Maverick, those driving shots are very similar.”

“You can tell it’s directed by Joseph Kosinski,” said another. “The cameras and techniques are exactly like ones used in Top Gun Maverick. Which was incredibly well shot, looking forward to this.”

“Wait it’s literally Top Gun Maverick but cars,” noted one X user.

“This F1 movie trailer is giving me Top Gun Maverick vibes, I get the feeling it’s going to be close to realism but also with a lot of Hollywood touch and spice,” said one comment.

However, not everyone was sold. Some argued that while F1 is similar to Top Gun: Maverick in aesthetic, the latter still cannot be topped for one simple reason.

As one comment said: “Trying so hard not to partake in haterism but the reason the reason those POV cockpit cameras worked so well in immersing people into Top Gun Maverick was because nobody had done that before in those jets. But we see these in-car camera angles on Sky Sports every weekend.”

F1 will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2025. Until then, check out the best action movies of all time, and take a look at all the new movies available to stream now.