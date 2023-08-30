Ferrari: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Michael Mann’s new movie Ferrari is about to have its world premiere in Venice – here’s everything we know about the film, from its release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

It’s been a while since Michael Mann has released a film theatrically. A prolific helmer who directed the likes of Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, and The Insider, Mann hasn’t made a movie since Blackhat in 2015. Possibly because that was both a critical and commercial failure.

He did turn his hand to TV recently, directing the first episode of Tokyo Vice for HBO. He also wrote the novel Heat 2, which served as both a prequel and sequel to one of his most acclaimed movies.

But this year he returns to his first love, via the star-studded biopic Ferrari, which Mann has spent more than 20 years developing. Here’s everything we know about the movie.

Ferrari is set to hit US screens on December 25, 2023.

The movie receives its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, August 31, 2023. So expect the internet to be flooded with reviews in the next 48 hours.

Otherwise, the trailer states that the film will be “in theaters Christmas,” so expect it to speed into cinemas elsewhere towards the end of December.

Ferrari trailer

The first trailer for Ferrari has just been released by studio Neon, and can be viewed below.

It’s very nearly dialogue-free, with 90-seconds of shots from the movie underscored by music and the revving of engines. But then the trailer ends with Enzo Ferrari stating, in somewhat threatening fashion: “If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win.”

Ferrari cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the main members of the cast, featuring actors, and the characters they play:

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Shailene Woodley as Laura Ferrari

Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian

Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins

Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago

Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi

Ferrari plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis, which is based on a script by Troy Kennedy Martin:

“It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier.

“Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Ferrari is out this Christmas