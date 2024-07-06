Brad Pitt’s F1 film title reveal has everyone saying the same thing

After more details were revealed for Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, fans have quickly taken to social media to slam the “horrible” title choice.

The upcoming sports movie stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement after a horrific crash to train a young rookie. It’s a tale as old as time for a movie of its kind. Though not everyone assumed the new movie would be so literal.

On July 5, the title was confirmed, revealing that the F1 story would be called… F1. Along with the announcement also came a slick first poster, showing Pitt in a helmet, sending a steely stare past the camera.

The title is about as simple as it gets. As such, there’s been a wave of feedback online, with most comments slamming the choice.

Warner Bros. Pictures

“They should change the title,” one X user noted. “It’s like calling a basketball movie ‘NBA’ or a football movie ‘NFL’. Not to mention that’s a boring-a** title!”

Another added: “Was really in on this but didn’t realize it was just fully branded as F1 lol.”

The general consensus seems to be the same across the board, with many chiming in to agree that the title isn’t exactly a creative way to go. (Originally, reports claimed the action movie was titled Apex.)

“Me as an F1 fan: that’s a horrible title. Me as a cinephile: that’s a horrible title,” said another.

One user wrote: “It’s hilarious that they didn’t have any title announced the whole time only to reveal it as F1.” While another added: “F1 is the title? F1? I preferred ‘Untitled Joseph Kosinski’s F1 movie.'”

“I’m sorry, there are so many racing related things that could be used as a movie title. And they’re using F1? It’s a no from me,” one comment said.

The film itself is a collaboration with FIA, the governing body for Formula One. Alongside Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, and Javier Bardem will all be starring in F1.

Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Top Gun: Maverick) directed the script penned by Ehren Kruger (Transformers and Top: Gun Maverick).

F1 will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2025. For more, check out our guide to Top Gun 3 and Mission: Impossible 8. Or, check out all the best new movies on streaming this month.