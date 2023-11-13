Adam Driver praised for telling viewer “f*ck you” after “cheesy” Ferrari criticism

Adam Driver responded with a resounding “fck you when a Ferrari viewer called the film’s crash cashes “cheesy.”

When it comes to the world of racing films, Hollywood has seen everything from high stakes muscle cars to animated race cars.

And Adam Driver‘s latest film Ferrari is set to make its mark on the genre as it follows the founder of the luxury car brand as he enters the 1957 Mille Miglia in order to save his company.

Article continues after ad

Because it’s a racing film that involves a lot of crash scenes, one film festival viewer asked Driver how he felt about these over-the-top scenes and the actor responded in a hilariously real way.

Article continues after ad

Driver claps back at viewer criticizing Ferrari crash scenes

Ferrari was recently screened at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival and was followed by a Q&A with Driver, who also acted as an executive producer on the movie.

During the Q&A session, a festival goer stepped up to the microphone to ask Driver how he felt about the movie’s extensive crash scenes.

Article continues after ad

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes?” The audience member asked, “They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Driver was extremely quick to answer the question in a very on brand blunt way, “Fuck you, I don’t know. Next question.”

Article continues after ad

The Mille Miglia, a race held on a course totalling 992.332 miles of public roads in Italy, saw several crashes during its almost 11 hour duration.

Article continues after ad

Formula One driver Jean Behra crashed his 450S Maserati during the pre-test and, less than 40 miles into the race, the front tire of racer Alfonso de Portago’s exploded causing him to control of the car and hit a telephone pole, jump over a brook, and hit several spectators.

Unfortunately, de Portago, his American navigator Edmund Gunner Nelson, and 10 bystanders tragically lost their lives during the race.

To check out more TV & Movie coverage, click here.

Article continues after ad