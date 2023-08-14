How strong is Blue Beetle? Powers & weakness explained in DC Comics

Blue Beetle debuted as a costumed crimefighter, but in the last 20 years, he’s become more well-known as a superpowered adventurer with a suit of powerful armor. At the heart of it all is a story about a young man who becomes a powerful hero.

When Jaime Reyes was introduced during 2005’s Infinite Crisis, fans were in for a shock. He wasn’t just a new character assuming an existing hero’s legacy. Jaime was a complete rework of the existing concept, flipping everything fans knew about Blue Beetle on its head.

Blue Beetle had been treating something like a DC comics Spider-Man for years. He was a genius scientist with an aloof personality, driven by a promise he made to a dying mentor. His depiction varied over the years, sometimes being a hero who was taken seriously but often being the butt of the joke.

Jaime Reyes, however, was gifted a suit of technological armor that grants him a host of incredible abilities. These are unique to Jaime, but his popularity has led to it being the most common depiction of Blue Beetle, including the upcoming DC film.

How strong is Blue Beetle?

DC Comics

Blue Beetle isn’t the strongest in the DC Universe but is still a physical powerhouse. On his own, Jaime has the strength of an average man. The scarab grants him enhanced abilities that propel him up the chart.

On a purely physical level, he can perform the feats of strength you expect from a superhero. In his debut issues, he goes toe-to-toe with Green Lantern Guy Gardner, who can’t knock him over. He’s also seen lifting heavy objects, like when he lifted an occupied jeep over his head.

This enhanced strength is unique to the Jaime Reyes versions of the character. Ted Kord was unable to tap into the scarab’s power during the period he possessed it. Ted’s predecessor, Dan Garrett, received only a minor power boost from the scarab.

Blue Beetle’s powers explained

DC Comics

By manipulating the Blue Beetle armor, Jaime can create almost anything he needs. He can create wings that allow him to fly, shields that block attacks, or swords and energy weapons that he can use offensively. The armor can also shape-shift to a degree, though Jaime is always wearing the armor.

Jaime Reyes’ only powers come from the scarab itself. The scarab was previously owned by Dan Garrett, later finding its way into the possession of Ted Kord. However, neither was able to activate the scarab.

The scarab is a piece of alien technology that has grafted itself onto Jaime’s spine. Through the scarab, Jaime gains enhanced strength, speed, and endurance. The scarab also creates a suit of armor that encases his body, which he can manipulate.

What is Blue Beetle’s weakness?

DC Comics Blue Beetle’s scarab takes over as he fights Green Lantern.

Blue Beetle’s biggest weakness is the scarab itself. The scarab is a piece of alien technology known as Khaji Da. Created by The Reach, Khaji Da is a weapon intended to conquer the Earth.

Because it is sentient alien technology, Khaji Da is often at odds with Jaime during their first adventures. It takes some time before the scarab and Jaime can speak the same language, and even then, the scarab prioritizes preserving its life and destroying threats over saving innocents.

Fortunately, Khaji Da proves capable of learning. Over time, the scarab and Jamie form a copacetic relationship, and Khaji Da eventually learns compassion. Though the two still occasionally find themselves at odds, they eventually develop into a powerful fighting team.