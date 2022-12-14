Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 10 review: Kenpachi Zaraki’s awakening

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 10 marks the awakening of Kenpachi Zaraki, who has supposedly limited his own powers to enjoy the thrill of battle.

In Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 10, Kenpachi Zaraki and Restu Unohana continue their duel from the previous episode. As the two fight, Ichigo and Renji meet the creator of the very first Zanpakuto, Ōetsu Nimaiya.

Though there is no sight of the Quincy, the main villains for the season, the fight scene alongside protagonists’ training progression provides an entertaining watch. Whereas the entire series’ pacing felt very rushed, the slower attention to detail in the past three episodes allows for more appreciation of the characters’ progression and interactions.

A quick spoiler warning below for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 10!

The battle of the Kenpachis

Kenpachi is a title given to the Captain of the 11th Division, which is known for its dedication to the pursuit of power. But according to Unohana, the original title owner, there can only be one Kenpachi. During battle between Unohana and Zaraki, Unohana recalls the past strength the unhinged Zaraki displayed as a child.

Instinctively, realizing he was more powerful than Unohana, Zaraki began locking his powers away in order to enjoy the fight more. Throughout the series, we see Zaraki do this quite often. His eyepatch, the bells on his hair, and even the way he spares many opponents lives while waiting for them to grow stronger display this mindset. But in wanting to preserve the thrill of the fight, Zaraki instinctively nerfed himself.

Throughout Thousand Year Blood War, Zaraki’s moments were all cut very short. During this interaction with Unohana, he’s given a much appreciated spotlight. To unlock his own potential, Unohana gives her life, because apparently “there can only be one.”

This death feels a little forced since prior to this arc, Unohana seemed rather content being a healer, providing support to Soul Society through her medical practices. Granted, not many of her inner thoughts were ever shown, but Zaraki doesn’t necessary need her to die for him to realize he’s been holding himself back.

Even though it feels forced, the anime does a masterful job in executing this moment, providing character development for both Zaraki and Unohana in what is arguably the best fight of the season.

Ichigo and Renji on vacation once again

Upon arriving, Ichigo and Renji are greeted by a swarm of pretty girls. Once again, it initially feels as if they’re on vacation with the premise of training. But a shortly after the girls appear, another shows up to interrupt the shenanigans — following up by bringing them to their real destination: a dark pit where aggressive Zanpakuto reside.

Apparently the girls in the first room were also Zanpakuto, and the original creator of the Zanpakuto, Ōetsu Nimaiya, explains how they’re made.

He created Asauchi, which are blank Zanpakuto which almost resemble hollows. But the more a Shinigami wields the blade, the more the blade morphs to their very being, becoming the kind of Zanpakuto most are familiar with.

This premise adds a layer of depth to the blade system in Bleach, providing great lore and pretense for Ichigo and Renji’s training session.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 release date is on December 20.

