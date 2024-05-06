Black Rabbit: Cast and plot details for the Netflix series

The Netflix series Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law, is officially a go. The streamer has even released details about the cast, characters, and plot, so here’s what’s been revealed.

Updates on the new TV show came in steadily through early 2024 and we’ve now got a cast list and a description of the story from the streaming service.

Black Rabbit will be a limited series and already has two major actors attached to it, so it’s sure to attract a lot of attention.

While there’s no release date to speak of yet, Netflix has given us some clues about the rest of the production, so let’s jump into everything we’ve been given so far.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

There’s no Black Rabbit release date yet, but filming started in April 2024.

Law and Bateman have both been spotted filming in NYC recently, so we know things are moving along nicely. Netflix is likely to announce a release date once the show goes into post-production.

Article continues after ad

Who’s in the Black Rabbit cast?

Jude Law stars in the Black Rabbit cast alongside Jason Bateman, Abbey Lee, and Troy Kotsur.

Warner Bros. There are no official stills of the series yet.

Law is the leading man. He plays Jake Friedkin, the owner of a New York City hotspot who regrets letting his chaotic brother Vince (Bateman) back into his life. Bateman will also direct the first two episodes.

Article continues after ad

Kotsur is a local bookie with ties to organized crime, and Lee plays a bartender with a “formidable” personality, according to Netflix.

The rest of the cast is mostly rounded out by actors playing characters involved with Jake’s working life, such as Roxie, an ambitious New York chef, and Wes, a prominent musician and entrepreneur.

The Black Rabbit cast list:

Jude Law as Jake Friedken

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes

Dagmara Dominczyk as Val

Chris Coy as Babbitt, a low-level bookie.

Troy Kotsur stars as Joe Mancuso

Abbey Lee as Anna

Odessa Young as Gen

Amir Malaklou as Naveen

Don Harvey as Junior

Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein

Gus Birney as Mel Whitney

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

Steve Witting as Andy

What’s the Black Rabbit plot?

Set in the seedy world of New York’s nightlife, Black Rabbit is about two brothers: Jake, who owns a hotspot, and his dangerous brother, Vince, who reenters his life and brings buckets of trouble with him.

Article continues after ad

Netflix This isn’t Bateman’s first brush with crime, he starred in Ozark for Netflix too.

With a focus on siblings at each other’s throats, lots of business, and the service industry setting, some people have said it sounds like a mashup of The Bear and Succession. Consider us sold!

Article continues after ad

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman are writing the original story.

Is there a Black Rabbit trailer?

There’s no Black Rabbit trailer or teaser footage, but one could arrive in late 2024.

Once filming is completed and the series is edited, we’ll likely be nearing the tail end of the year. So, we can expect our first footage around Autumn–Winter.

It won’t be long until a release window, trailers, and additional plot details are revealed. If it’s anything like the two series it has been compared to, it could be one of Netflix’s new best TV shows.

Until then, find out about the TV shows streaming, Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Stranger Things Season 5, or the best binge-worthy shows.

Article continues after ad