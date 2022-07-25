Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was “therapeutic” after Chadwick Boseman’s death, Lupita Nyong’o says

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

After losing Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o found making Wakanda Forever to be a healing, “therapeutic” experience.

While the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that dropped at this year’s Comic-Con gave fans an exciting view into the fictional MCU land once more, the absence of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman hung heavy over the trailer, as it will clearly be a large aspect of the plot.

The loss of such an amazing actor shook the world in 2020 when he died of colon cancer, and it no doubt affected his fellow MCU actors significantly.

Now, actor Lupita Nyong’o, who plays love interest Nakia, has spoken out about her experience of filming the Black Panther franchise in the wake of her co-star’s death.

Lupita Nyong’o is grateful for Wakanda Forever

In her Comic-Con conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nyong’o stated that she was grateful that the world would finally get to experience the film after the events of recent years had effected development so catastrophically.

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” Nyong’o said.

“It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it.”

The actor didn’t hesitate to share her grief for Boseman as well: “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

What will happen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

In the interview, Nyong’o explained that in the film, “we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

Marvel Wakanda Forever pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Since Boseman can sadly no longer don the Black Panther suit, it’s obviously someone else in the costume in the trailer, but Nyong’o wouldn’t reveal who it was, playfully stating: “Don’t you just love a good secret?”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in cinemas on November 11.