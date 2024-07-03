Beverly Hills Cop 4 features hilarious Happy Gilmore homage

Beverly Hills Cop 4 features multiple characters from the previous three movies, while the sequel also boasts a brief cameo that pays tribute to comedy classic Happy Gilmore.

The new movie dropped on Netflix today, and you can read our review of Beverly Hills Cop 4, plus details of the soundtrack, which includes multiple musical throwbacks to the original.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F also features the return of Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), Taggart (John Ashton), Friedman (Paul Reiser), and Serge (Bronson Pinchot). While another cameo is a fun nod to Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore.

Warning: Mild Beverly Hills Cop 4 SPOILERS ahead…

The scene in question is nearly 90-minutes into the movie, when Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) and Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon Levitt) crash-land their chopper onto a golf course.

“Hey excuse me – what the hell’s going on?” asks an understandably perturbed player on the course. That character just happens to be played by Christopher McDonald, an actor whose most famous role is the villainous Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore.

He isn’t credited as that character in Beverly Hills Cop 4, with the credits simply listing him as ‘Golfer.’ But he’s dressed like Shooter. And seems to have a similarly unsavoury attitude, sending his caddie to save a lady he thinks is in danger, rather than doing it himself.

But just as Happy Gilmore got the better of Shooter at the end of his movie, Axel gets one over on Christopher McDonald here, stealing and driving off with Golfer’s buggy.

If you want to see the real Shooter McGavin, a Happy Gilmore sequel is apparently in the works, meaning McDonald will be back on those celluloid links very soon.

While Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F dropped on Netflix today, and the lack of a theatrical release upset some folk, even though they should be thanking Netflix for making the movie.

For more on the film series, here’s everything we know about Beverly Hills Cop 5. You can also check out new movies releasing this month, as well as upcoming movies to stream.

