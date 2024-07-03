Beverly Hills Cop 4 soundtrack: All artists and songs

Beverly Hills Cop 4 dropped on Netflix today – here’s details of the soundtrack, including songs by artists like Bob Seger, Glenn Fry, Mary J. Blige, The Pointer Sisters, and Lil Nas X.

You can read our Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F review, where we wrote that the sequel’s “strongest attribute lies in finding time for star Eddie Murphy’s voluminous comedy and his penchant for true emotion.”

The Beverly Hills Cop movies are also known for their superb soundtracks, with 1 and 2 featuring memorable pop and dance hits from the 1980s.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is no different, featuring multiple throwback numbers, alongside modern tunes, and remixes that combine both.

Article continues after ad

Every song on the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack

As with the previous Beverly Hills Cop movies, Part IV is underscored by Harold Faltermeyer’s appropriately titled instrumental ‘Axel F’, which plays during multiple action sequences. And it also features on new Little Nas X song ‘Here We Go!’

Here’s the soundtrack in full, with details of both songs and artists:

Article continues after ad

‘The Heat is On’ by Glenn Fry

‘Shakedown’ by Bob Seger

‘Hot in the City’/’Players’ by Billy Idol/Coi Leray

‘Neutron Dance’ by The Pointer Sisters

‘Family Affair’ by Mary J. Blige

‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

‘La Manera de Vivir’ by Noyse/Aestro

‘Helen’ by Qasim Naqvi

‘Maneater’ by Patricio Castillo

‘Here We Go!’ by Lil Nas X

‘I Don’t F**k With You’ by Sean Paul featuring E-40

‘Energy’ by iZNiik

Lorne Balfe – whose previous credits include multiple Bad Boys and Mission: Impossible movies – composed the film’s score.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now streaming on Netflix, having bypassed cinemas. A move that annoyed some fans who have been berating the streamer when they should be saying thanks.

Article continues after ad

You can also take a look at the new movies releasing this month, as well as the upcoming streaming movies.