Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F review – Eddie Murphy and Netflix do Axel Foley proud

A fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie has no right to be of any use, and yet here we are with Eddie Murphy’s best film since Dolemite Is My Name in 2019.

The very idea of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F seems ill-advised. The previous action movies involving Detroit street cop Axel Foley going rogue in California were diminishing returns to say the least, and legacy sequels can go either way.

But among the myriad callbacks lies a somewhat self-aware comedy thriller featuring an older Eddie Murphy who’s in rare form, full of wisecracks yet unafraid to be candid. He leads a cast of familiar faces and franchise newcomers in a charmingly over-the-top rundown of police corruption.

Axel Foley makes his grand comeback

Netflix

After over 30 years, Axel feels drawn back to Beverly Hills to help his daughter. A lawyer, Jane Saunders doesn’t care much for her absentee father’s sudden interest, regardless of how many goons threaten her life.

Their shared nose for dodgy business that requires justice brings them closer together, as they start sniffing out clues that suggest the call is coming from inside the local police precinct. Ever confident and boisterous, even Axel finds a case so close to home tough to manage.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’s strongest attribute lies in finding time for Murphy’s voluminous comedy and his penchant for true emotion. We get moments of hyperactive, scene-stealing humor, and more sensitive conversations around fatherhood and being an older detective.

Eddie Murphy does more than jokes

As a leading man who rarely taps into his quieter side – Dreamgirls and Boomerang being the exceptions of any merit – this is a welcome reminder of his talent. Axel is neither too hard-nosed, as in Beverly Hills Cop 3, nor completely obnoxious, the danger when resurrecting a character born of ‘80s hegemony.

It helps that the star is complemented by an able cast, Joseph-Gordon Levitt portraying a younger officer with a strong moral compass, and Taylour Paige, who plays Jennifer. Each gives Murphy the foil he needs, whether that’s cover during a showing of a typically ridiculous Beverly Hills house or matching his tempo when things escalate.

Kevin Bacon too, a welcome addition to any ensemble who handles himself accordingly opposite Murphy. A remarkably rare pairing, given their heydays occurring near enough the same time, and one that isn’t wasted.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 shows some strain

Netflix

They stand out against John Ashton and Paul Reiser, who return to play John Taggart and Jeffrey Friedman, cops endeared to Axel who’re no less worn down by his shtick. Their weary dedication to his anarchic policing merely commands the question of when enough will be enough.

At least they get genuine screen time. Judge Reinhold is relegated to being a minor subplot, only showing up to deify Axel and remind Jennifer she’s her father’s daughter. Bronson Pinchot comes back as Sarge too, proof nostalgia can’t liven up a bad joke even after decades.

Director Mark Molloy makes his feature debut, and he seems to get what parts of Beverly Hills Cop are worth keeping. Numerous filmmakers have been attached in the three decades or so this project has been in production, and the fact he got it over the line would be impressive, nevermind that it’s actually a bit good.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F review – 3/5

As Murphy continues his greatest hits tour, starting in Coming 2 America and (allegedly) continuing with Shrek 5, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reminds you he’s truly a force in the right circumstances. This isn’t 1984, Murphy isn’t a young man any more, and when he murmurs, “Y’know what, I’m too tired” before deciding to drop the act and play a scene straight, it’s the realest he’s been in years.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on Netflix Wednesday, July 3. Our new movies list will keep you up to date on anything else coming out.