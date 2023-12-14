Beverly Hills Cop 4 actually looks good and fans can’t wait

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4, and fans are all saying the same thing: they can’t believe it actually looks good.

Murphy first debuted as the quick-talking, sharp-shooting detective in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop, a smash hit comedy that became the highest-grossing film of the year and launched the young comic into his own blockbuster franchise.

He returned for two sequels: one directed by Tony Scott that’s arguably even better than the original, and a widely maligned sequel that flopped with critics and fans, and put the brakes on any further entries.

In 2024, nearly 20 years since it was first announced, a fourth movie in the series will hit Netflix with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The streamer just dropped the first trailer, and after such a long wait, it’s been a pleasant surprise for fans.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 trailer brings back Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley

You can check out the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4 below:

“I almost admire you… still on these streets, running and gunning. I’m just amazed it doesn’t get to you,” Kevin Bacon says, presumably playing the role of the hard-ass chief fed up of dealing with a grown-up rebel, much like Ed Harris in Top Gun: Maverick.

Then comes that synth riff as Murphy’s Axel steps up from behind a car, having just shot down another perp. The teaser trailer gives a brief overview of the plot and shows off Foley causing carnage in modern-day LA, before ending with a classic shot of Murphy, Judge Reinhold, and John Hashton in the back of a police car.

After such a disappointing threequel and Murphy’s woeful revival of Coming to America, people are a bit taken aback by the trailer; the star looks back on top form and there’s plenty of practical action.

“I gotta be honest, I’m surprised by how good this looks,” one user tweeted. “Those crazy sons a b*tches did it. Great trailer that could have just been Foley, Taggart, and Rosewood in the car and I’d have been happy. Aside from that Netflix sheen looks like a ton of practical effects and stunts and some great jokes sign me up,” a second posted.

“I gotta say… Eddie Murphy might still have it! This trailer really sold me on the nostalgia of BHC but also made me see it in a new, modern world, which I enjoyed. Murphy’s delivery near the end of the trailer is SPOT ON,” a third wrote.

The official synopsis reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

It comes from director Mark Molloy, with a screenplay from Will Beall and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’s Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley hits Netflix in summer 2024. Check out our other hubs below:

