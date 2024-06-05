Bad Boys 4 clip proves Will Smith’s “greatness” as fans hail “crazy” action

Will Smith has been back in action as Detective Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys 4, aka Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and a behind-the-scenes clip of how a shoot-out scene was made has gotten fans applauding the actor.

The Bad Boys franchise has always been known for its impressive stunt work and action sequences — from high-end pursuits and gunfire, to good old-fashioned fight scenes with Mike and Marcus at the heart of it. And Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a slam dunk.

Since the infamous Oscar slap, Will Smith has returned to prove he’s still got it as an action movie star. A behind-the-scenes video reveals Smith self-operating a camera strapped to his chest while still performing a POV action scene.

Article continues after ad

There’s no denying that the video is impressive, realizing that Smith not only has to act but also maneuver the camera in the right direction as he’s moving through the scene. You can see him having to try and get around the camera to put in the right position, while also getting a hold of the prop gun.

Article continues after ad

Bad Boys 4 is the first movie Smith has starred in since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. But fans are praising his return.

“Imagine letting a little slap stop this greatness. Will Smith is HIM,” said a fan on X/Twitter after seeing the video.

Article continues after ad

Another fan noted that the scene Smith shot isn’t easy to accomplish. “A lot of people aren’t fully getting how sick this BTS actually is. Will is acting and operating the camera with what looks like 35 pounds strapped to him all while avoiding buzzing the lens (direct eye contact) that’s two feet from his face. He’s a 1 of 1 talent.”

Many commented that the style of rig Smith was using was likely custom-made. To operate it requires a lot of core strength and good acting to make it appear seamless on screen.

“Not to mention, man thinks that somebody wearing a rig like this while doing this type of shot or acting is probably easy when it actually takes hella core and shoulder strength/stability as well as possessing the cognitive ability to know when to do what without making it look like that’s what he’s doing,” said one fan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Ain’t nobody walking around sets wearing a rig like this, doing shots like this themselves and making it look as effortless and flawless as Will does in this.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die drops in US cinemas on June 7, 2024. You can also check out new movies to watch this month, as well as the films arriving on streaming.