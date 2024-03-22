Happy Gilmore 2 plans revealed by Shooter McGavin star

It’s all in the hips… or in this case, the lips, as Shooter McGavin star Christopher McDonald has revealed plans for Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.

Arguably Sandler‘s funniest movie of all time (don’t @ us), Happy Gilmore has stood the test of time. Ever since its release in 1996, there have been countless requests for a sequel – but now it actually looks like we might be getting one.

In the latest episode of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, McDonald says Shooter McGavin is in his top three movie roles, before going on to share the exciting news. “Here’s a quick intel,” he says. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, ‘McDonald, you’re going to love this… How about that?’ And he goes and shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

Article continues after ad

McDonald realizes he might have been a tad hasty, as he adds, “Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t want to be a liar. But he did show me that and I thought, ‘Wow, that would be awesome.’ So it’s in the works.”

Article continues after ad

Well, now that the cat’s out of the bag, the news has teed up plenty of hype. “I hope this isn’t a joke,” wrote one fan on X, while another said, “This is legendary… monumental to say the least!”

A third fan quipped, “Are you going to blow a 5-shot lead on the back 9 of the Senior Tour Championship this time?” And a fourth chimed in, “I swear to all that is holy, this had better be true.”

Article continues after ad

The first Happy Gilmore, directed by Dennis Dugan, follows Sandler’s failed hockey player who discovers he has an exceptional talent for golf. As he competes in tournaments to save his grandmother’s house, his unconventional approach clashes with the golfing world’s norms (including Shooter).

Though the ending wraps everything up nicely, we’re sure Sandler and Co. wouldn’t make a sequel if they didn’t have a solid idea. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when new developments roll in.

Article continues after ad

Until then, check out our ranking of the best Adam Sandler movies. And if you’re looking for something new to watch, here are the best movies hitting streaming this month, as well as TV shows to add to your watchlist.