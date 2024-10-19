Gladiator 2 first reviews promise “incredible” and bloody epic

Gladiator 2 is just around the corner, and early reviews are dubbing it as one of the most epic movies of the year.

It’s been a long wait for Ridley Scott’s new movie – 24 years, to be exact. His 2000 epic set the bar for historical dramas for years after the fact, and now Scott is set to outdo himself with Gladiator 2.

After its first screening, reviews coming in for the gladiator bloodbath are proving to be just that. Bloody and bold, it’s safe to say that even the most hard-headed of Gladiator fans will have something to look forward to.

Most reviews praise the scale and brutal nature of the sequel, with one review on X saying: “Apes! Sharks! Syphilitic emperors! Gladiator II is some absolute sicko sh*t and Denzel Washington is relishing every. single. minute. The ‘we are so back’ of bloody costume epics.”

Another added: “GLADIATOR 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles,and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars.”

“GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL!,” said another. “An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT!”

Other reviews even pointed out the Oscar potential for some of the cast, as well as its place among some of the most epic movies of all time.

“It’s one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defy’s expectations, the performances are outstanding (Denzel just locked in another Oscar), the score is just as great as the original, the writing is incredible, & there’s a lot of action on such a massive scale, it’s unreal,” said one comment.

“An unbelievable experience that will go down in cinematic history. Not only does it surpass the original, it tops all-timer sequels like The Godfather Part II, The Dark Knight, etc. Ridley Scott doesn’t hold back,” added one user.

Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. For more, check out our guide to the best war movies of all time. You can also keep tabs on all the best movies of 2024 so far. Or, find out why Gladiator 2 could solve 2024’s biggest movie villain problem.