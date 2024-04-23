Baby Reindeer fan uncovers the meaning behind Martha’s email address

A Baby Reindeer fan has found the meaning behind Martha’s unique email address — and it turns out there’s more TV lore than we first thought.

Just like Donny (Richard Gadd) mentions, his stalker Martha’s (Jessica Gunning) email address in Baby Reindeer looks just like spam mail, with a string of numbers jumbled together after her name. However, one fan has worked out what the meaning behind this could be, linking back to a plot from Lost.

The numbers in Martha’s email are exactly the same as the cursed numbers that appear in the ABC show, comprised of 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, and 42. In Season 1 Episode 18, it was revealed that each number corresponded with one of the final candidates to replace Jacob as protector of the Island. The numbers also formed parts of an equation that predicted mankind’s extinction.

Additionally, the numbers then appear regularly through different flashbacks in all six seasons.

It hasn’t taken long for X/Twitter to be convinced that the two are linked. “This is a brilliant, brilliant spot,” one fan replied to the original tweet, with a second agreeing: “Woah Jacob that is such a brilliant, brilliant spot! Also how much of a Lost fan are ya to spot that!!”

“2024 and we still getting LOST Easter eggs. We love to see it!” a third fan weighed in.

It hasn’t yet been established if Lost and the Baby Reindeer email were intentionally or coincidentally linked — and if it was intentional, what the reason behind it was. Creator Richard Gadd also hasn’t commented on this theory.

However, it is known that much of Gadd’s story in the Netflix series has been lifted from real-life experiences, telling the streaming platform in a behind-the-scenes featurette that he received more than 41,000 emails from his own stalker some years prior.

