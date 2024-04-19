Baby Reindeer: Has Richard Gadd’s real stalker been revealed?

Baby Reindeer on Netflix is based on a true story, but creator and writer Richard Gadd hasn’t revealed the real stalker’s identity — but some believe they’ve figured out who she is after a clip from one of Gadd’s sets went viral.

The new seven-part series is an adaptation of Gadd’s play of the same name, centering on Donny Dunn (Gadd), a comic/barman who is forced to confront his past trauma when serial stalker Martha (Jessica Gunning) sets her sights on him.

Ever since its release on Netflix, new details about the real case have continued to emerge, including a throwback stand-up set of Gadd’s that mirrors the viral breakdown video in Baby Reindeer.

One of the biggest question marks hangs over the identity of Martha in real life. Though Gadd doesn’t want to share who she is, it hasn’t stopped speculation.

Has Richard Gadd’s real stalker been revealed?

Although the identity of Richard Gadd’s stalker hasn’t been revealed, a number of Baby Reindeer viewers believe it’s Maria Marchese, who was arrested years prior for the long-term stalking of doctor Jan Falkowski and his then-partner Deborah Pemberton.

The suggestion came up in a new viral video shared by TikToker @goggle_tok, showing Gadd making the same Venus and Serena Williams joke as he does in the Netflix series.

In the background, to the left of the screen, an audience member can be heard laughing loudly, with the TikTok user suggesting it sounds similar to Martha’s laugh. In Baby Reindeer, a similar situation unfolded during one of Donny’s sets, except Martha’s the only one chuckling.

Taking to the comments section, one said, “Listen towards the end she’s laughing from the left.” While the OP asked, “Anyone else convinced it’s her who also filmed this?” A third added, “The actress nailed the laugh damn.”

Others shared theories as to who they believe is the real Martha, with one writing, “Look up Maria Marchese, thank me later.”

Another name put forward is Helen Faure, a stalker who was convicted last year for harassing a civil litigation barrister in the UK. “I just googled Helen Faure and the exact article about stalking the barrister comes up from the series! And she looks just like Martha,” said one.

However, as other users have pointed out, Gadd didn’t want Baby Reindeer viewers to know the identity of the stalker. And the dates for both Faure and Marchese don’t line up.

“It’s not her, she was in prison when that happened to him,” commented one TikToker in response to the Marchese suggestion. Gadd’s first encounter with his stalker was in 2015, and it went on for approximately three years.

Netflix Jessica Gunning plays Richard Gadd’s stalker in Baby Reindeer

Reports suggest that Marchese was sentenced to nine years for her crimes against Falkowski and Pemberton – which included false rape accusations and death threats — in 2012, while others state that it was in 2007. Either way, it wouldn’t add up to when Gadd was targeted.

The only reports on Faure refer to the 2023 case, where she was convicted of stalking her ex-partner of seven months, civil litigation barrister Charles Béar KC. Though some are convinced she is Gadd’s stalker, others have pointed out that “we don’t know because he doesn’t want to announce it.”

“No one knows,” said another. “He’s hiding her identity for a reason and he changed details of the real stalker to conceal it.”

Baby Reindeer is streaming on Netflix now.