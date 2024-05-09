Baby Reindeer: How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Fiona Harvey

Following the success of Baby Reindeer, Piers Morgan is set to interview Fiona Harvey, the woman accused of being the real-life Martha. Here’s how to watch The Real Martha Uncensored, as well as its release date and time.

Despite intentionally concealing their identities, viewers of Richard Gadd’s Netflix series started an obsessive online hunt for the Baby Reindeer characters’ real-life counterparts pretty soon after it landed.

After much speculation, a woman named Fiona Harvey was targeted with accusations of being the “real-life Martha” (played by Jessica Gunning in the show).

Harvey is now set to “set the record straight” in an “explosive” new TV interview with Piers Morgan. Here’s what you need to know about the program and what time to tune in.

How to watch Piers Morgan’s The Real Martha Uncensored

You will be able to watch Piers Morgan’s interview with Fiona Harvey, titled The Real Martha Uncensored, for free on the host’s YouTube channel.

The name of the channel is Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he hosts numerous debates and interviews on topical issues. You can either watch the Baby Reindeer special when it arrives or at a later date on the YouTube page.

Piers Morgan revealed that his interview with Baby Reindeer’s alleged real-life Martha, Fiona Harvey, will be released at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday, May 9.

If you’re in the UK, that’s a start time of 8pm BST. The talk show host only revealed the news yesterday (May 8), making the announcement on X/Twitter.

What is Piers Morgan’s The Real Martha Uncensored about?

In her first TV interview since Baby Reindeer dropped on Netflix, Fiona Harvey will share her side of the story in The Real Martha Uncensored.

As per Morgan’s announcement, “The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say and ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on @PiersUncensored.”

The decision to interview Harvey has divided opinion, with one commenting on the post, “This is irresponsible.” Another said, “@piersmorgan this is exploitation of a person who is in a vulnerable position. Clearly unethical.”

On the other side of the fence, one commenter described it as “must-see TV,” adding, “Would be awesome if the Baby Reindeer interview broke the Donald Trump viewership record for Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Harvey herself, who has made numerous Facebook posts about Richard Gadd since Baby Reindeer viewers tracked her down, has spoken about the interviewing process with Piers.

In one post, the 58-year-old originally from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, wrote: “Everything about Gadd will not be talked about now until after my TV show. I hope you all tune in. It’s going to be explosive, real truths all about Gadd finally out.”

Has Richard Gadd responded to Piers Morgan’s The Real Martha Uncensored?

No, the Baby Reindeer creator and lead star hasn’t publicly commented on Piers’ upcoming Uncensored interview.

Last month, Gadd took to Instagram to ask fans of his Netflix series to stop speculating who the real-life versions of the characters are after British writer and director Sean Foley was wrongly accused of being the authentic Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill).

Instagram/@mrrichardgadd Richard Gadd has asked fans to stop speculating

“People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” he wrote. “Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

