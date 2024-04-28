Woman accused of being Baby Reindeer stalker slams series for “bullying”

The real-life woman behind Baby Reindeer’s Martha who’s been accused of being Richard Gadd’s stalker has hit out at the Netflix series.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer follows a dramatized journey of comedian Richard Gadd with his stalker, but the real-life woman who claims to have inspired the character has come out to slam the show for disrupting her life.

The series has been viewed over 13 million times, with fans across the world snooping and speculating on the real identity of the woman who sent Gadd 41,071 emails, 744 tweets, letters totaling 106 pages, and 350 hours of voicemail over four and a half years, despite the comedian telling people not to.

However, the woman behind Martha Scott, the show’s version of Gadd’s stalker, is not impressed with the portrayal of the character — notably, because she denies stalking him at all.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, in which she asked to remain anonymous, the woman described Gadd’s script as a tool used to “bully an older woman on television for fame and fortune” and revealed that she had been receiving “death threats and abuse [online] from Richard Gadd supporters.”

“He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now,” the woman stated, “I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me.”

She also denied Gadd’s claims that she stalked him and chalked his experience up to the comedian having “main character syndrome.”

Real Martha also refuted one of the biggest aspects of the show — the title — as her fictional version told Gadd’s character that he reminded her of a baby reindeer she used to bring her comfort during her abusive childhood, but the woman said none of that was true.

“I’ve never owned a toy baby reindeer and I wouldn’t have had any conversation with Richard Gadd about a childhood toy either,” she said.

The woman is considering taking legal action against Gadd, coming after fans falsely accused a man of being Gadd’s real-life abuser.

