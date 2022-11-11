Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film release date confirmed by Paramount

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back in a big way, with the upcoming animated film finally getting a confirmed release date by Paramount.

Back in the 2000s, Avatar: The Last Airbender was one of the most popular cartoons on Nickelodeon. The original series, which debuted in 2005, ran for three seasons. Shortly after it came to an end, the Avatar universe was expanded through The Legend of Korra, a follow up animated show that ran for four seasons.

Now there’s more on the way with the upcoming animated film. As reported by Variety, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender animated movie is set to release on October 10, 2025.

The film, which is currently being referred to as the “untitled Aang Avatar film”, will feature adult versions of Aang, Katara, Zuko, Toph and Zuko. And while The Legend of Korra did include some of the original gang as adults, this film will focus solely on their journey and adventures while Aang is still alive and the Avatar.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is looking to make a comeback in a big way

Paramount Global The original Avatar: The Last Airbender series was one of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits

This isn’t the only upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender project in the works. As well as this untitled Aang film, it has been confirmed that two other Avatar animated films will be released. One will be a film based on fan-favorite character Avatar Kyoshi, while the other will be a Legend of Korra animated film.

The cartoon franchise, which is heavily inspired by Japanese anime, centers on the adventures of the Avatar, a being who is able to master the four elements air, fire, water, and earth and help bring peace to their world. When the Avatar dies, their soul is reincarnated into a new person who then processes a connection with their past lives.

Before the animated movies are released, fans will be able to watch Netflix’s live action adaptation of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series which is expected release on the streaming service at some point in 2023.