The Last of Us fans convinced they know how Season 2 will end after new trailer

The first trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 has just dropped, and fans think the new season will end on a bleak, brutal note.

There is a huge spoiler we need to talk about. It’s a massive thing that happens in the second game, Part II, and it’ll definitely be included in The Last of Us Season 2, one way or another.

If you’re new to the pain of The Last of Us and still don’t know what’s going to happen, watch the new trailer and avert your eyes. If you already know (or wish to find out), keep reading.

In the sequel, Joel is horrifically killed by Abby, the daughter of the Firefly doctor he shot in the hospital at the end of the first game. She murders him with a golf club in front of Ellie, who pursues her to get her revenge.

The first trailer for Season 2 indicates another faithful adaptation of the game, as well as revealing the first proper look at Kaitlyn Dever’s live-action Abby. However, given the focus on Joel’s guilt and his relationship with Ellie (we see a brief scene of her playing the guitar with him), it’d be sensible to bet on the showrunners re-ordering the story a bit.

In other words, fans think it’ll end with Joel’s death, contextualizing Ellie’s scenes in the rest of the new episodes and setting up Season 3. For example, we see Ellie playing the guitar in front of Dina, suggesting they’ll travel to Seattle – but what if we don’t know why she’s hunting Abby until the finale?

HBO

“Oh they’re going to end Season II with Joel f**king dying, aren’t they?” one user predicted.

“THIS LOOKS INTENSE AND I AM HERE FOR IT (especially if you played through the second game it goes wild to say the least) I wonder how they’ll end the season if it’ll be THAT MOMENT,” another viewer speculated.

“Abby is seen surviving the St. Mary’s massacre, joining Isaac & WLF, and getting her friends to hunt for Joel. S2 finale she goes clubbing,” a third theorized.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in 2025. Until then, check out new TV shows streaming this month, and find out what’s happening with Stranger Things Season 5 and Mortal Kombat 2.