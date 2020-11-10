 New on Netflix: Every TV show & movie coming in November 2020 - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

New on Netflix: Every TV show & movie coming in November 2020

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:31

by Daniel Megarry
New shows and movies on Netflix in November 2020
Netflix

Share

Netflix

There’s another great month of content ahead for Netflix, with highlights including The Crown Season 4 and Glenn Close’s new drama Hillbilly Elegy.

It may only be November, but that won’t stop Netflix from overloading on Christmas goodness. The streaming service is bringing festive shows like Dash & Lily and Season 2 of Sugar Rush Christmas, as well as movies including Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

Undoubtedly, the highlight this month is Season 4 of The Crown, which sees the Royal Family drama-with-the-ridiculously-high-budget dive into the Princess Diana era. Elizabeth Debicki takes on the role of the People’s Princess, while Gillian Anderson will step into the shoes of Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher.

Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4
Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki will debut as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4 this November

There’s also a newly-added season of American Horror Story to look forward to, with Season 9 finally joining Netflix. This one takes us back to 1984, as a group of teens become camp counselors to avoid a serial killer, only to come face-to-face with Camp Redwood’s own notorious murderer Mr Jingles.

As for movies, there’s Glenn Close and Amy Adam’s highly-anticipated drama Hillbilly Elegy; Japanese drama Mother, about the toxic relationship between a mother and her son; and comedy-drama sequel The Princess Switch: Switch Again with Vanessa Hudgens.

So if you’re looking for something new to watch in November, you can find the full list of every show and movie coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month below.

November 1

  • 60 Days In (Season 5)
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire (Season 6)
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? (Season 2)
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show (Season 3)
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

November 2

  • Prospect

November 3

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype
  • Mother
Netflix
Mother is a dark Japanese drama about a toxic mother-son relationship

November 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy

November 5

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
  • Midnight At The Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop
  • Paranormal

November 6

  • Citation
  • Country Ever After
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
  • The Late Bloomer

November 9

  • Undercover (Season 2)

November 10

  • Dash & Lily
  • Trash Truck

November 11

  • Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
  • Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
  • The Liberator
  • What We Wanted

November 12

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo
  • Prom Night

November 13

  • American Horror Story: 1984
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • The Life Ahead
  • The Minions of Midas
Emma Roberts in American Horror Story 1984
FX
American Horror Story: 1984 is one of the best seasons of the anthology show

November 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • The Crown (Season 4)
  • Hometown Holiday
  • Survivor (Seasons 20 & 28)
  • V for Vendetta

November 16

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

November 17

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4)
  • We Are the Champions

November 18

  • El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies (Season 2)
  • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

  • Alien Xmas
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Voices of Fire

November 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
  • Machete Kills
Dolly Parton Christmas on the Square
Netflix
Dolly Parton joins forces with Netflix once gain for musical Christmas on the Square

November 23

  • Hard Kill
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Wonderoos

November 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
  • Great Pretender (Season 2)

November 26

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul

November 27

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
  • The Call
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
  • Don’t Listen
  • Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2)
  • Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
  • Virgin River (Season 2)
  • La Belva / The Beast

November 28

  • The Uncanny Counter

November 29

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

  • A Love So Beautiful
  • Finding Agnes
  • Rust Creek
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
  • The 2nd

If that’s not enough to keep you entertained, you can find our list of every new movie and series coming to Disney+ in November right here too.

TV + Movies

WandaVision will ‘directly set up’ Doctor Strange 2, says Kevin Feige

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:50

by Daniel Megarry
Doctor Strange and WandaVision
Disney

Share

Doctor Strange Marvel WandaVision

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

The new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems.

Beyond that, we haven’t heard much at all about the show, as Disney are keeping their cards close to their chests like always. We don’t know why Vision is still alive after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we don’t even know what the actual plot of the series is.

Scarlet Witch in WandaVision
Disney
Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in Disney+ series WandaVision

A new profile on the show from Entertainment Weekly hasn’t done much to solve those mysteries, but it has given some interesting tidbits of information ahead of the show’s release later this winter.

WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange 2

Perhaps the most intriguing reveal comes from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who confirmed that the series “will directly set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen’s witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer.”

We already knew that Scarlet Witch would appear in Doctor Strange 2, but now it seems the events of WandaVision will play a big part in the buildup to the movie, which is set for release on March 25, 2022.

There are several other movies and series expected to release between WandaVision and the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

Feige said Marvel are “taking extra care” to not ruin the MCU’s continuity, especially with rescheduling and delays caused by the ongoing global health crisis.

WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience

Elsewhere in the feature, it was revealed that each episode will take inspiration from different eras and styles of TV shows. The first episode was filmed entirely in black-and-white, and in front of a live studio audience no less, to truly get that classic 1950s American sitcom feel.

Crew members wore 50s-inspired clothing and used lenses and lighting techniques to recreate the dreamy vintage vibe, while the special effects team used wires and camera tricks to make old-fashioned magic. This includes a wine bottle pouring by itself and household appliances moving around, EW explains.

“It was insanity,” said Olsen. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those [live] tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

Other than that, we do know that there will be a few returning Marvel characters in the new series, including Monica Rambeau (now played by Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Kathryn Han has also been cast in the WandaVision series as an unspecified neighbor.

There’s still no official release date for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries, despite the fact that there’s been plenty of hype over the last few months and even a trailer released. You can keep up to date with everything we know about WandaVision right here.