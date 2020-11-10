New on Netflix: Every TV show & movie coming in November 2020 - Dexerto

There’s another great month of content ahead for Netflix, with highlights including The Crown Season 4 and Glenn Close’s new drama Hillbilly Elegy.
It may only be November, but that won’t stop Netflix from overloading on Christmas goodness. The streaming service is bringing festive shows like Dash & Lily and Season 2 of Sugar Rush Christmas, as well as movies including Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.
Undoubtedly, the highlight this month is Season 4 of The Crown, which sees the Royal Family drama-with-the-ridiculously-high-budget dive into the Princess Diana era. Elizabeth Debicki takes on the role of the People’s Princess, while Gillian Anderson will step into the shoes of Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher.
There’s also a newly-added season of American Horror Story to look forward to, with Season 9 finally joining Netflix. This one takes us back to 1984, as a group of teens become camp counselors to avoid a serial killer, only to come face-to-face with Camp Redwood’s own notorious murderer Mr Jingles.
As for movies, there’s Glenn Close and Amy Adam’s highly-anticipated drama Hillbilly Elegy; Japanese drama Mother, about the toxic relationship between a mother and her son; and comedy-drama sequel The Princess Switch: Switch Again with Vanessa Hudgens.
So if you’re looking for something new to watch in November, you can find the full list of every show and movie coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month below.
November 1
- 60 Days In (Season 5)
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire (Season 6)
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
- Little Monsters (1989)
- M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? (Season 2)
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show (Season 3)
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
November 2
- Prospect
November 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Mother
November 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy
November 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Paranormal
November 6
- Citation
- Country Ever After
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
- The Late Bloomer
November 9
- Undercover (Season 2)
November 10
- Dash & Lily
- Trash Truck
November 11
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
- The Liberator
- What We Wanted
November 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo
- Prom Night
November 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Life Ahead
- The Minions of Midas
November 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown (Season 4)
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor (Seasons 20 & 28)
- V for Vendetta
November 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
November 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4)
- We Are the Champions
November 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies (Season 2)
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20
- Alien Xmas
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Voices of Fire
November 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- Machete Kills
November 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
November 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Wonderoos
November 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
- Great Pretender (Season 2)
November 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul
November 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- The Call
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
- Don’t Listen
- Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2)
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
- Virgin River (Season 2)
- La Belva / The Beast
November 28
- The Uncanny Counter
November 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
- A Love So Beautiful
- Finding Agnes
- Rust Creek
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
- The 2nd
If that’s not enough to keep you entertained, you can find our list of every new movie and series coming to Disney+ in November right here too.