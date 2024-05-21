Viral “fully conscious” baby gets response from Florida hotel

The Four Seasons hotel in Orlando, Florida has responded after a baby went viral for saying she wanted to stay at the resort in a video that’s taking over TikTok.

A baby is going viral on TikTok for being “fully aware” due to her adorable response when her aunt, TikTok user Stefanie O’Brien, asked her if she wanted to vacation at the Four Seasons hotel, a the luxury resort company with locations worldwide.

“I have a question for everybody,” O’Brien began. “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Immediately, the baby raised her hand and shouted, “Me!” in a response that had the internet completely shook.

The video has racked up over 35 million views in just four days, with commenters baffled by how the infant appeared to be fully conscious and understanding at such a young age.

“I was not ready for [her] to fully be aware and speak,” one shocked viewer admitted.

“It’s like [she] waited to hear which Four Seasons before answering,” another said.

“She had to shake [her] arm at the end to reinforce the illusion that [she’s] just an unaware baby,” another joked.

In the caption of the video, O’Brien jokingly claimed that the Four Seasons has a built-in ambassador for their luxury resort brand: “If the Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador, my niece got you.”

The hotel took notice of O’Brien’s viral clip and ended up responding in another video, showing its employees excitedly imitating the baby as audio of the adorable infant saying “Me!” played on repeat — something that also left netizens impressed.

“This baby deserves an award for the youngest person to execute top tier marketing for a Fortune 500 company,” one user wrote.

“She’s a future CMO,” the hotel responded.

“She knows something we don’t,” another remarked.

“She definitely did her vacation research already,” they replied.

O’Brien’s niece has gone so viral that she’s even become somewhat of a meme on TikTok, known as the “fully conscious baby.” Users have made hilarious edits of the infant, often involving voiceovers of adults or text-to-speech programs using formal English to poke fun at how intelligent the little tyke seems.

It’s clear that baby O’Brien is a big hit with the internet — and the Four Seasons is making sure to use this golden opportunity to market their brand.